U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.46
    -1.30 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,770.68
    +15.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,619.67
    -34.34 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.49
    -11.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.85 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0410 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1600
    +0.5440 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,430.65
    +364.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.56
    +15.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Insights on the Thermoelectric Modules Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Align Sourcing, Crystal and Custom Thermoelectric Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoelectric Modules Market Research Report by End-User, by Functionality, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Thermoelectric Modules Market size was estimated at USD 744.06 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 813.74 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.70% to reach USD 1,296.92 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Thermoelectric Modules Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, including Align Sourcing, Crystal Ltd, Crystal Ltd., Custom Thermoelectric, LLC, EVEREDtronics, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, II-VI Marlow, KELK Ltd, Kryotherm, Laird Thermal Systems, RMT Ltd, TE Technology, Inc., TEC Microsystems GmbH, Thermion Company, Thermoelect GmBH, Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd., WATRONIX, Inc, and Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Benefits of thermoelectric modules over conventional systems
5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling of thermoelectric modules driving demand for several applications
5.1.1.3. Growth of electric vehicle market increasing demand for thermoelectric modules
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs compared with traditional systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of thermoelectric modules for new application arena
5.1.3.2. Concept of turning body heat Into electricity
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Managing heat dissipation in computing and networking devices
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by End-User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aerospace & Defense
6.3. Automotive
6.4. Consumer Electronics
6.5. Industrial
6.6. Medical & Laboratories
6.7. Oil, Gas & Mining
6.8. Telecommunications

7. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bulk Thermoelectric
7.3. Micro Thermoelectric
7.4. Thin Film Thermoelectric

8. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Functionality
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Deep Cooling Modules
8.3. General Purpose Modules

9. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Multi-Stage
9.3. Single Stage

10. Americas Thermoelectric Modules Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Modules Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Thermoelectric Modules Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Align Sourcing
14.2. Crystal Ltd.
14.3. Custom Thermoelectric, LLC
14.4. EVEREDtronics
14.5. Ferrotec (USA) Corporation
14.6. Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd.
14.7. II-VI Incorporated
14.8. II-VI Marlow
14.9. KELK Ltd
14.10. Kryotherm
14.11. Laird Thermal Systems
14.12. RMT Ltd
14.13. TE Technology, Inc.
14.14. TEC Microsystems GmbH
14.15. Thermion Company
14.16. Thermoelect GmBH
14.17. Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd.
14.18. WATRONIX, Inc
14.19. Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be434r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-thermoelectric-modules-global-market-to-2026---featuring-align-sourcing-crystal-and-custom-thermoelectric-among-others-301396126.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

    Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.6% over...

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • SunPower Making Seismic Strategy Shift Again

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gone through a number of major strategic changes over the last five years, and announced another notable move on Tuesday. The company is acquiring Blue Raven Solar for $165 million, scooping up a residential solar installer to bolster its position in the Northeast and bring installation services in-house. The commercial and industrial business may also be on the chopping block for SunPower, which could mean a sale or some other "alternative".

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]