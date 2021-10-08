Insights on the Thermoelectric Modules Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Align Sourcing, Crystal and Custom Thermoelectric Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoelectric Modules Market Research Report by End-User, by Functionality, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Thermoelectric Modules Market size was estimated at USD 744.06 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 813.74 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.70% to reach USD 1,296.92 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Thermoelectric Modules Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

Story continues

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market, including Align Sourcing, Crystal Ltd, Crystal Ltd., Custom Thermoelectric, LLC, EVEREDtronics, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, II-VI Marlow, KELK Ltd, Kryotherm, Laird Thermal Systems, RMT Ltd, TE Technology, Inc., TEC Microsystems GmbH, Thermion Company, Thermoelect GmBH, Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd., WATRONIX, Inc, and Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Thermoelectric Modules Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Benefits of thermoelectric modules over conventional systems

5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling of thermoelectric modules driving demand for several applications

5.1.1.3. Growth of electric vehicle market increasing demand for thermoelectric modules

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High costs compared with traditional systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of thermoelectric modules for new application arena

5.1.3.2. Concept of turning body heat Into electricity

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Managing heat dissipation in computing and networking devices

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Industrial

6.6. Medical & Laboratories

6.7. Oil, Gas & Mining

6.8. Telecommunications



7. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bulk Thermoelectric

7.3. Micro Thermoelectric

7.4. Thin Film Thermoelectric



8. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Functionality

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Deep Cooling Modules

8.3. General Purpose Modules



9. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Multi-Stage

9.3. Single Stage



10. Americas Thermoelectric Modules Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Modules Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Thermoelectric Modules Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Align Sourcing

14.2. Crystal Ltd.

14.3. Custom Thermoelectric, LLC

14.4. EVEREDtronics

14.5. Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

14.6. Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd.

14.7. II-VI Incorporated

14.8. II-VI Marlow

14.9. KELK Ltd

14.10. Kryotherm

14.11. Laird Thermal Systems

14.12. RMT Ltd

14.13. TE Technology, Inc.

14.14. TEC Microsystems GmbH

14.15. Thermion Company

14.16. Thermoelect GmBH

14.17. Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd.

14.18. WATRONIX, Inc

14.19. Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd.



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be434r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-thermoelectric-modules-global-market-to-2026---featuring-align-sourcing-crystal-and-custom-thermoelectric-among-others-301396126.html

SOURCE Research and Markets