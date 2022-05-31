Insights on the Time and Attendance Software Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user and Region
The global time and attendance software market reached a value of US$ 2.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Time and attendance software is an application that tracks and optimizes employee hours on the job and assists the HR department in keeping a record of payroll and leaves of employees. It also minimizes errors in bookkeeping and breaks down processes and events into tables, graphs, and charts. Besides this, it can generate, maintain, and archive important tax information and help organizations maximize their cash flow. It also offers employees a centralized location for viewing schedules and making requests and being notified of any changes in the company policies. In addition, as it provides transparent, accurate and fully audited data that increases employee trust in the business, the adoption of time and attendance software is increasing worldwide
Time and Attendance Software Market Trends:
The growing need for keeping track of the efficiency and productivity of employees in organizations of different verticals represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the usage of automation tools in human resource management (HRM) systems.
This, along with the wide-ranging features and benefits of time and attendance software, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, technological developments in the software allow organizations to create automated workflows and build custom policies for the company. This, in confluence with a digitized timesheet approval process that works automatically, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, a considerable shift towards the work from home (WFH) culture in organizations across the globe due to coronavirus outbreaks is resulting in the implementation of time and attendance software.
This, coupled with the rising utilization of cloud-based software that allows employees to clock in and clock out via web browser, phone, and tablets, is bolstering the market growth. Some of the factors projected to impel the market growth are Wi-Fi-enabled time clocks, advancing scheduling modules with calendar integration, and improving scheduling flexibility in the time and attendance software
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global time and attendance software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, organization size and end user
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Paycom Software Inc., Paycor Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc (Zebra Technologies Corporation), SAP SE, Workday Inc. and WorkForce Software LLC
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global time and attendance software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global time and attendance software market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global time and attendance software market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Time and Attendance Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecom
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail and E-Commerce
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Government
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Education
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Automatic Data Processing Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Ceridian HCM Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Kronos Incorporated
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Oracle Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Paycom Software Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Paycor Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Reflexis Systems Inc (Zebra Technologies Corporation)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 SAP SE
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Workday Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 WorkForce Software LLC
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
