Insights on the Titanium Alloys Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ATI, CRS Holdings and Nippon Steel Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Alloys Market Research Report by Microstructure, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Titanium Alloys Market size was estimated at USD 4,582.49 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,803.16 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.15% to reach USD 6,195.21 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Titanium Alloys Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Titanium Alloys Market, including Alloys International Inc, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, ATI, Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd, CORSNET CORPORATION, CRS Holdings Inc., Eramet Group(Page not found), Haynes International Inc., Hermith GmbH, Mukesh Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, Outokumpu Oyj, Precision Castparts Corp., Toho Titanium Co., Ltd, and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Titanium Alloys Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Titanium Alloys Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Titanium Alloys Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Titanium Alloys Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Titanium Alloys Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Titanium Alloys Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Titanium Alloys Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in aerospace & defence, automotive and shipbuilding industry
5.1.1.2. Growing use in the healthcare and medical applications
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High production cost of titanium alloys
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Product innovation and technology developments in titanium alloys
5.1.3.2. Increasing applications in biomedical science
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Environmental concerns related to titanium mining
5.1.4.2. Lack of production infrastructure
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Titanium Alloys Market, by Microstructure
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alpha and Near-alpha Alloy
6.3. Alpha-beta Alloy
6.4. Beta Alloy

7. Titanium Alloys Market, by End-User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aerospace
7.3. Automotive and Shipbuilding
7.4. Chemical
7.5. Power and Desalination

8. Americas Titanium Alloys Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Titanium Alloys Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Titanium Alloys Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Alloys International Inc
12.2. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
12.3. ATI
12.4. Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd
12.5. CORSNET CORPORATION
12.6. CRS Holdings Inc.
12.7. Eramet Group(Page not found)
12.8. Haynes International Inc.
12.9. Hermith GmbH
12.10. Mukesh Steel
12.11. Nippon Steel Corporation
12.12. Outokumpu Oyj
12.13. Precision Castparts Corp.
12.14. Toho Titanium Co., Ltd
12.15. VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pncjls

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-titanium-alloys-global-market-to-2026---featuring-ati-crs-holdings-and-nippon-steel-among-others-301366192.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

