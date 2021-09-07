U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Insights on the Topical Dispenser Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BiosRx, DoseLogix and Porex Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Dispenser Market Research Report by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Topical Dispenser Market size was estimated at USD 562.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 632.78 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.81% to reach USD 1,160.01 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Topical Dispenser to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the Topical Dispenser Market was examined across Metered Topical Dispensers and Swab Topical Dispensers.

  • Based on Dosage Form, the Topical Dispenser Market was examined across Liquid, Semi-solid, and Solid.

  • Based on Geography, the Topical Dispenser Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Topical Dispenser Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Topical Dispenser Market, including Bausch Health Companies, Inc., BiosRx, Inc, Colep UK Ltd, DoseLogix, LLC, Porex Corporation, Puritan Medical Products, SIMCRO LIMITED by Datamars, SpecializedRx Products, LLC, Super Brush LLC, Unicep Packaging, Inc., and Volumetric, Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Topical Dispenser Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Topical Dispenser Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Topical Dispenser Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Topical Dispenser Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Topical Dispenser Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Topical Dispenser Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Topical Dispenser Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise in the prevalence rate of skin infections and disorders
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for topical applicators for dermal therapies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited awareness for the usage of the topical dispenser
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Recent advances in topical carriers of anti-fungal agents
5.1.3.2. Usage of high-quality packaging and advancement in the topical dispensing system
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Inclination for alternate modes of drug delivery
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Topical Dispenser Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Metered Topical Dispensers
6.3. Swab Topical Dispensers

7. Topical Dispenser Market, by Dosage Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Liquid
7.3. Semi-solid
7.4. Solid

8. Americas Topical Dispenser Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Topical Dispenser Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Topical Dispenser Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
12.2. BiosRx, Inc
12.3. Colep UK Ltd
12.4. DoseLogix, LLC
12.5. Porex Corporation
12.6. Puritan Medical Products
12.7. SIMCRO LIMITED by Datamars
12.8. SpecializedRx Products, LLC
12.9. Super Brush LLC
12.10. Unicep Packaging, Inc.
12.11. Volumetric, Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psstuw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


