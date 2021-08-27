U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.75
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,245.00
    +85.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    +52.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +1.19 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.99 (+5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1630
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,471.80
    +481.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.52
    -11.78 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.84
    -2.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Insights on the Total Knee Replacement Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ConforMIS, Coring Group and DJO Global Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Total Knee Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global total knee replacement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global total knee replacement market to grow with a CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on total knee replacement market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on total knee replacement market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing longevity of the population, and obesity

  • Increasing infection rates is to rising knee revisions

2) Restraints

  • The high cost associated with total knee replacement surgery

3) Opportunities

  • Technological advancements in surgical plans

Segment Covered

The global total knee replacement market is segmented on the basis of product, device type, implant type, surgery type, fixation material, and end-use.

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product

  • Primary Knee Replacement Systems

  • Revision Knee Replacement Systems

  • Partial Knee Replacement Systems

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type

  • Three-compartmental Knee Implants

  • Bicompartmental Knee Implants

  • Unicompartmental Knee Implants

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type

  • Fixed-bearing Implants

  • Mobile-bearing Implants

  • Medial Pivot Implants

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type

  • Traditional Surgery Type

  • Technology Assisted Surgery Type

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material

  • Cemented

  • Hybrid

The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the total knee replacement market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the total knee replacement market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global total knee replacement market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Total Knee Replacement Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Total Knee Replacement Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Implant Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgery Type
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Fixation Material
3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use
3.5.7. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Total Knee Replacement Market

4. Total Knee Replacement Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product
5.1. Primary Knee Replacement Systems
5.2. Revision Knee Replacement Systems
5.3. Partial Knee Replacement Systems

6. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type
6.1. Three-compartmental Knee Implants
6.2. Bicompartmental Knee Implants
6.3. Unicompartmental Knee Implants

7. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type
7.1. Fixed-bearing Implants
7.2. Mobile-bearing Implants
7.3. Medial Pivot Implants

8. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type
8.1. Traditional Surgery Type
8.2. Technology Assisted Surgery Type

9. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material
9.1. Cemented
9.2. Hybrid

10. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use
10.1. Hospitals
10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Region 2021-2027

12. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Total Knee Replacement Market
12.2. Companies Profiled
12.2.1. B Braun Melsungen AG
12.2.2. Amplitude Ortho (Amplitude Surgical)
12.2.3. ConforMIS, Inc
12.2.4. Corin Group
12.2.5. Johnson & Johnson
12.2.6. DJO Global
12.2.7. Exactech Inc
12.2.8. Mathys Ltd Bettlach
12.2.9. Medacta International
12.2.10. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la54od

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-total-knee-replacement-global-market-to-2027---featuring-conformis-coring-group-and-djo-global-among-others-301364249.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • EU to launch probe into Nvidia’s $54bn Arm takeover

    The probe is expected to open in early September after the US chipmaker officially notifies the European Commission (EC) of its plan.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • Is NVIDIA (NVDA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 4 Renewable Energy Stocks with Powerful Potential

    Renewable energy is being adopted in a big way in the United States, as businesses pursue plans to decarbonize. According to a Deloitte report, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption is likely to go up by 1.3% this year. The United States is preparing to adopt a set of new energy policies that aim to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2035. The U.S. has already embarked on this as earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.