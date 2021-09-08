U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Insights on the Toy Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toy Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Toy Market was valued at USD 93.63 Billion in the year 2020. During the year 2020 and continuing into 2021, the world has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the brick and mortar retail market has seen disruptions because of continued lockdowns, the toy market witnessed positivity in the growth rate because of growth in ecommerce, and in particular, sales of games with children largely spending their time in households.

Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children and also plays a vital importance in brain development as toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, helps in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical skills. Playing with toys and board games also assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.

The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational based toys among the children propels the growth of the toys market. In addition, the Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting toys market growth.

Companies are focusing on establishing partnerships with different marketing agencies and the popular social media influencers related to the kids' content to build their strong brand image. This helps them in driving their revenues from gaming items. For instance, in September 2020, Zuru, a Chinese game maker, partnered with Fanbyted, a U.K. based digital marketing agency, to improve its brand image among U.K. consumers. Additionally, the growing popularity of multi-colored toy items among pre-school children is further likely to fuel this market growth.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of Toy Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Toy Market by Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and pre-school toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Others), age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years and above) and Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Supermarket, Traditional Stores, Departmental Stores, Others).

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) have been analysed, along with country coverage of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, VTech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, Thames & Kosmos) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Toy Market : Product Outlook

4. Global Toy Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast
4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 COVID - 19 Impact

5. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Product Type
5.2 Games and Puzzles - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3 Infant and pre-school toys- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 Construction Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 Dolls and Accessories - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.7 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Age, By Value
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Age Type
6.2 0-8 years - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.3 8-15 years - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 15 Years & Above - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By Value
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Distribution Channel
7.2 Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.3 Supermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 Traditional store- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 Departmental Store- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Toy Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 North America Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
9.2 North America Toy Market - Prominent Players
9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type By Value
9.4 Market Segmentation By Age By Value
9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel, By Value
9.6 North America Toy Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026
9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Toy Market : By Country
9.9 United States Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
9.10 United States Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
9.11 Canada Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
9.12 Canada Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value

10. Europe Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 Europe Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
10.2 Europe Toy Market - Prominent Players
10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type By Value
10.4 Market Segmentation By Age By Value
10.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel By Value
10.6 Europe Toy Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026
10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Toy Market : By Country
10.9 Germany Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
10.10 Germany Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
10.11 France Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
10.12 France Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
10.13 Spain Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
10.14 Spain Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
10.15 United Kingdom Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
10.16 United Kingdom Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value

11. Asia Pacific Toy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 Asia Pacific Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
11.2 Asia Pacific Toy Market - Key Players and Key Distributors
11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Value
11.4 Market Segmentation By Age, By Value, By Volume
11.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/Ecommerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume
11.6 Asia Pacific Toy Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Toy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026
11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Toy Market : By Country
11.9 China Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
11.10 China Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
11.11 Japan Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
11.12 Japan Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
11.13 India Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
11.14 India Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value
11.15 South Korea Toy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
11.16 South Korea Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Age, and By Distribution Channel (2016-2026) By Value

12. Global Toy Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends

13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Product Type, 2026
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Age, 2026
1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Distribution Channel, 2026
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Region, 2026

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 New Product Development
14.2 Market Share Analysis

15. Company Analysis
15.1 Hasbro
15.2 Lego
15.3 Mattel
15.4 Ravensburger
15.5 TOMY
15.6 VTech
15.7 Playmobil
15.8 Thames & Kosmos
15.9 Goliath Games
15.10 Clementoni

16. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7lb5a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


