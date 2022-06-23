U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Insights on the Trade Credit Insurance Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Coverages, Enterprises Size, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market
Global Trade Credit Insurance Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Credit Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade credit insurance market reached a value of US$ 10.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Trade credit insurance (TCI), or credit insurance, refers to a risk management tool that covers the payment risk involved with the purchase and delivery of goods or services. It is purchased to safeguard or overcome the financial losses in case of unforeseen insolvency, bankruptcy or protracted default in payment. It protects manufacturers, traders and service providers against losses from non-payment of a commercial trade debt.

The insurance is usually available to credit card users with a low percentage monthly premium on the unpaid balance of the card. TCI is also used for insuring both domestic and international trade activities and providing coverage for whole or single turnover. As a result, it is widely used across various industries, including food and beverage, information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, energy and automotive.

Trade Credit Insurance Market Trends:

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective solutions to protect and mitigate the risks of non-payment across various goods and service industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the rising import and export activities, organizations are widely investing in various financial tools, such as TCI and letters of credit (LC), to safeguard themselves from financial losses.

In line with this, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled insurance solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These technologies aid in running automated business rules, self-learning models, network analysis, predictive analytics and device identification, which are highly beneficial for predicting risks. Other factors, including rapid digitization of the insurance sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting fair trade practices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Axa S.A., China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, Chubb Limited (ACE Limited), Coface, Euler Hermes (Allianz SE), Export Development Canada, Nexus Underwriting Management Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Limited, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global trade credit insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade credit insurance market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the coverages?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprises size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global trade credit insurance market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Trade Credit Insurance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Product
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Coverages
7.1 Whole Turnover Coverage
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Single Buyer Coverage
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Enterprises Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Small Enterprises
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Domestic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 International
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 Food and Beverages
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 IT and Telecom
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Metals and Mining
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Automotive
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 American International Group Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Aon plc
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Axa S.A.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Coface
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Euler Hermes (Allianz SE)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Export Development Canada
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Nexus Underwriting Management Ltd.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 QBE Insurance Group Limited
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dboat7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


