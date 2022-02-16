U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Insights on the Uninterrupted Power Supply System Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Rating, End-user and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market reached a value of US$ 7.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

An uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is an emergency power backup solution used in case of power failures. It has a short on-battery run-time, which is sufficient for securely shutting down active equipment and devices, such as computers, data centers and television systems. Some of the commonly available UPS systems include voltage and frequency independent (VFI), voltage-independent (VI) and voltage-dependent (VD) systems. They consist of flywheels, batteries and supercapacitors to store the power. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, UPS systems are silent, provide immediate protection against input power interruptions and consistent standby power supply to prevent operational disruption and data loss. As a result, UPS systems are widely used in healthcare centers, electric point of sales (PoS) terminals and telecommunication centers

The increasing demand for reliable power solutions across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. UPS systems are widely used for providing uninterrupted power supply to manage large-scale manufacturing facilities and prevent power shortages. Moreover, the widespread adoption of UPS systems across residential and commercial complexes is providing a thrust to the market growth. They aid in protecting smart electronic devices against voltage fluctuations and sudden power outages that can damage the sensitive components of the devices.

In line with this, the rising demand for zero power downtime to effectively run information technology (IT) operations is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperatures, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to the traditionally used valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, these novel variants have longer operational cycles and higher efficiency. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for factory automation, along with significant growth in the electronics and telecommunication industries, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions B.V. (3W Power S.A.), CyberPower Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited (Hitachi Ltd.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Microtek International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co. Ltd., Socomec and Toshiba Corporation

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market?
5. What is the breakup of the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market based on the type?
6. What is the breakup of the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market based on the rating?
7. What is the breakup of the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market based on the end-user?
8. What are the key regions in the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Online
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Offline
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Line Interactive
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Rating
7.1 <_kva_br />7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 5-<_0 />7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 50-200 KVA
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 >200 KVA
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 AEG Power Solutions B.V. (3W Power S.A.)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 CyberPower Systems Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Delta Electronics Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Eaton Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Emerson Electric Co.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited (Hitachi Ltd.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Legrand
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Microtek International Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Schneider Electric SE
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Socomec
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 Toshiba Corporation
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dax3l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-uninterrupted-power-supply-system-global-market-to-2027---by-type-rating-end-user-and-region-301483753.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

