Insights on the Unmanned Traffic Management Global Market to 2031 - Promising Growth Rate of the Drone Market Drives Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management Market By Component, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to this report the unmanned traffic management market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Unmanned traffic management (UTM) is a subset of air traffic management that oversees unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations in a safe, efficient and, cost-effective manner by providing facilities and a unified set of services in cooperation with incorporating both aerial and ground-based operations.

In addition, unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) is a system that delivers UTM through the cooperative convergence of technology, humans, services, facilities, and information aided by ground, air, or space-based navigation, communications, and surveillance.

Moreover, integration of unmanned aircraft in global airspace by conventional means may need the use of cumbersome and expensive hardware, which is neither possible nor advisable. This necessitates the development of a software-based, modern, and automated Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system. These systems could then be integrated into standard Air traffic management (ATM) systems.

The unmanned traffic management market is experiencing immense growth, which is driven by the promising growth rate of the drone market, increase in demand for improved surveillance, and the rise in recent collaborations and developments in unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems.

However, strict drone regulations, privacy and security concerns, and costly and time-consuming certification processes for operation acts are the factors that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. On the contrary, growing demand for drones in commercial applications, and improved government support are the major factors that are expected to supplement the unmanned traffic management market, thereby providing a better opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

The unmanned traffic management market is segmented based on component, application, end user, and region. Based on components, it is classified into hardware and software. By application, the market is segmented into agriculture & forestry, logistics & transportation, and surveillance & monitoring. By end user, the market is divided into drone operators/pilots, recreational users, airports, and emergency service public and local authorities. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in this report include Airbus, Altitude Angle, Droniq Gmbh., Intelligent Automation (IAI), Leonardo S.p.A., One sky, PrecisionHawk Inc., Thales Group, Terra Drone, and Unifly nv.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the market are explained in the report, in addition to the analysis of their impact. The report includes the study of the unmanned traffic management market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global unmanned traffic management market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global unmanned traffic management market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current unmanned traffic management market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: UNMANNED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Software
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: UNMANNED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Agriculture and Forestry
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Logistics and Transportation
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Surveillance and Monitoring
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: UNMANNED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Drone Operators or Pilots
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Recreational Users
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Airports
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Emergency Service and Local Authorities
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: UNMANNED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Airbus
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Altitude Angle
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Droniq GmbH
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Intelligent Automation
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Leonardo SpA
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 OneSky
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 PrecisionHawk Inc
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Thales Group
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Terra Drone Corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Unifly NV
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jz3vm5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-unmanned-traffic-management-global-market-to-2031---promising-growth-rate-of-the-drone-market-drives-growth-301710967.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

