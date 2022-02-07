U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Insights on the Urinary Catheters Asia Pacific Market to 2031 - Featuring Coloplast, ConvaTec and Hollister Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

The Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Catheters Market - Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific. The next section of the urinary catheters market report highlights the USPs, which includes, COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long-term impact), technological advancements, key industry events, and prevalence of urinary incontinence across Asia Pacific.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific. Key players operating in the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the urinary catheters market in report.

Key Questions Answered in Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Report

  • What are the sales/revenue generated by urinary catheters across Asia Pacific during the forecast period?

  • What are the key trends in the urinary catheters market in Asia Pacific?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

  • Which segment will have the highest revenue by 2031 and which segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Key Industry Events
5.3. Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence across region
5.4. COVID-19 pandemic impact on Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market

6. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Intermittent Self Catheters (ISCs)
6.3.1.1. Coated
6.3.1.2. Non-coated
6.3.1.3. Pre-lubricated
6.3.2. Foley Catheters
6.3.3. Others
6.4. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Hospital Pharmacy
7.3.2. Retail Pharmacy
7.3.3. E-commerce
7.4. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel

8. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country/Sub-region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region
8.2.1. Singapore
8.2.2. Australia
8.2.3. South Korea
8.2.4. Japan
8.2.5. Taiwan
8.2.6. China
8.2.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.3. Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Sub-region

9. Singapore Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Australia Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

11. South Korea Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Japan Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Taiwan Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

14. China Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Rest of Asia Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Company Profiles (2020)
16.1.1. Medtronic
16.1.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.1.3. Financial Overview
16.1.1.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.2. Advin Health Care
16.1.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.2.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.2.4. SWOT Analysis
16.1.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG
16.1.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3.3. Financial Overview
16.1.3.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.3.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.4. Medline Industries, Inc.
16.1.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.4.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.4.4. SWOT Analysis
16.1.5. Becton, Dickinson & Company
16.1.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.5.3. Financial Overview
16.1.5.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.5.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.6. Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates
16.1.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.6.3. Financial Overview
16.1.6.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.6.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.7. Coloplast Group
16.1.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.7.3. Financial Overview
16.1.7.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.7.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.8. ConvaTec, Inc.
16.1.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.8.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.8.4. SWOT Analysis
16.1.9. Flexicare (Group) Limited
16.1.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.9.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.9.4. SWOT Analysis
16.1.10. Hollister Incorporated
16.1.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.10.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.10.4. SWOT Analysis
16.1.11. Teleflex Incorporated
16.1.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.11.3. Financial Overview
16.1.11.4. Strategic Overview
16.1.11.5. SWOT Analysis
16.1.12. Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.
16.1.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.1.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.12.3. Strategic Overview
16.1.12.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cosl5z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


