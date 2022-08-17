U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.25
    -31.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,934.00
    -184.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,546.75
    -111.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.80
    -15.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.40
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    +0.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0850
    +0.8700 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,820.62
    -268.48 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.52
    -4.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.28
    -28.78 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Insights on the US$ 31460 Mn Cannabis Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of Over 17.4% During [2022-2028] | Cannabis Industry Size-Share, Key Suppliers, Developed Regions, Growth Opportunities, and Future Market Outlook Till 2028

Industry Research
·15 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Cannabis Market” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Cannabis market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 97 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21325960

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabis Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cannabis market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12020 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Cannabis Market Report 2022-2028

The Global Cannabis Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Cannabis market has been forecasted in the report.

Cannabis Market Top Manufacturers: The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

  • Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

  • Aphria Inc. (Canada)

  • Medical Marijuana

  • Mentor Capital

  • CBD American Shaman

  • CV Sciences

  • FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

  • IRIE CBD

  • Meadow Care

  • Pharmahemp

  • Terra Tech

  • NuLeaf Naturals

The Cannabis market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Cannabis market.

Based on types, the Cannabis market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • Flower

  • Concentrates

Based on applications, the Cannabis market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • Medical

  • Recreational

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21325960

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Cannabis market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

  • Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

  • Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

  • Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

  • Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

  • It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

  • Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

  • Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

  • New business development analysis and industry challenges.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

What Cannabis Market Report Is Going to Offers:

  • Global Cannabis Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

  • Cannabis Market share analysis of the top industry players

  • Cannabis Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Global Cannabis Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

  • Cannabis Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Cannabis market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Cannabis Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Cannabis Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players in the Cannabis market?

  • How will the Cannabis market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Cannabis market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Cannabis market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cannabis market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to growth in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21325960

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cannabis market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Cannabis Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis
1.2 Cannabis Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flower
1.2.3 Concentrates
1.3 Cannabis Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cannabis Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Recreational
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Cannabis Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Cannabis Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Cannabis Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cannabis Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Cannabis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Cannabis Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers Cannabis Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cannabis Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cannabis Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.4 North America Cannabis Production
3.4.1 North America Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.4.2 North America Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.5 Europe Cannabis Production
3.5.1 Europe Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Europe Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.6 China Cannabis Production
3.6.1 China Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.6.2 China Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.7 Japan Cannabis Production
3.7.1 Japan Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.7.2 Japan Cannabis Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
4 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Cannabis Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Cannabis Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Cannabis Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 China Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Cannabis Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil
5 Segment by Type
5.1 Global Cannabis Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Cannabis Price by Type (2017-2022)
6 Segment by Application
6.1 Global Cannabis Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Cannabis Price by Application (2017-2022)
7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
7.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information
7.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
7.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information
7.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)
7.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Corporation Information
7.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)
7.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information
7.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Medical Marijuana
7.5.1 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Corporation Information
7.5.2 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.5.4 Medical Marijuana Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Mentor Capital
7.6.1 Mentor Capital Cannabis Corporation Information
7.6.2 Mentor Capital Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.6.4 Mentor Capital Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 CBD American Shaman
7.7.1 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Corporation Information
7.7.2 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.7.4 CBD American Shaman Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 CV Sciences
7.8.1 CV Sciences Cannabis Corporation Information
7.8.2 CV Sciences Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.8.4 CV Sciences Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
7.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Corporation Information
7.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 IRIE CBD
7.10.1 IRIE CBD Cannabis Corporation Information
7.10.2 IRIE CBD Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.10.4 IRIE CBD Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 Meadow Care
7.11.1 Meadow Care Cannabis Corporation Information
7.11.2 Meadow Care Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.11.4 Meadow Care Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 Pharmahemp
7.12.1 Pharmahemp Cannabis Corporation Information
7.12.2 Pharmahemp Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.12.4 Pharmahemp Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 Terra Tech
7.13.1 Terra Tech Cannabis Corporation Information
7.13.2 Terra Tech Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.13.4 Terra Tech Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 NuLeaf Naturals
7.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Corporation Information
7.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Product Portfolio
7.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments/Updates
8 Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis
8.4 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Cannabis Distributors List
9.3 Cannabis Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Cannabis Industry Trends
10.2 Cannabis Market Drivers
10.3 Cannabis Market Challenges
10.4 Cannabis Market Restraints
11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Region (2023-2028)
11.2 North America Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.3 Europe Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.4 China Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.5 Japan Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cannabis
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country
13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)
14 Research Finding and Conclusion
15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Cannabis Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21325960

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

    Target reveals another surprising earnings miss as it battles through a changing consumer spending backdrop.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data

    On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 240 points, or 0.71%, to 34152, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 8 points, or 0.19%, to 4305, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 26 points, or 0.19%, to 13103. The Nasdaq Composite is up 23.1% from its mid-June low but remains down 16.3% for the year-to-date.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed minutes may hint at rationale for size of coming rate hikes

    Federal Reserve officials are adamant they will keep raising interest rates until high inflation is under control, and the release on Wednesday of the minutes from their July 26-27 policy meeting may shed light on just how aggressive they expect to be. The minutes, which are due to be published at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), could help clarify what would prompt Fed officials to deliver a third straight 75-basis-point rate increase at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, and what might lead them to limit upcoming increases to half-percentage-point increments. Data since the Fed's last policy meeting showed annual consumer inflation eased in July to 8.5% from 9.1% in the prior month, a fact that has led most investors to expect a 50-basis-point rate increase next month.

  • US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures fell as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike path outweighed robust corporate earnings and China’s stimulus plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • Sea's Stock Plunge Adds to Forrest Li's $17 Billion Wealth Drop From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Pu

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After S&P 500 Hits Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweets

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joked on Twitter that he'll buy Manchester United.