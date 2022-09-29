U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Insights on the Vegetable Oil Global Market to 2027 - There is a Considerable Rise in the Demand for Vegetable Oils in the Production of Fuels, Culinary Soaps and Perfume Formulations

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Vegetable Oil Market

Global Vegetable Oil Market
Global Vegetable Oil Market

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.03% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vegetable oils are extracted from the seeds, nuts, and fruits of various plants. They provide essential nutrients, such as vitamins E, A, and B1, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. They are commonly utilized as an alternative to animal-based fats and petrochemicals in both food and non-food applications.

For instance, they are used in the production of bactericides, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, as they offer health benefits, such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism and digestion, and lowering cholesterol levels, vegetable oils are widely employed in the preparation of numerous dishes across the globe.

Vegetable Oil Market Trends:

Presently, there is a considerable rise in the demand for vegetable oils in the production of fuels, culinary soaps, and perfume formulations. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of consuming vegetable oils, such as managing heart health, is also driving the market.

In addition to this, there is a significant rise in the need for vegetable oils as an alternative for mineral oil across different end use industries. This can be attributed to their affordable price, lower volatility, better pressure performance, high viscosity, and easy availability around the world.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases has resulted in the changing dietary habits of consumers worldwide. As a result, leading market players are introducing minimally processed and organic vegetable oil variants. This, along with numerous initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of several countries to promote bio-based products like vegetable oils, is stimulating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company BV and Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegetable oil market?
2. What will be the global vegetable oil market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What was the global vegetable oil market size in 2021?
4. What are the major global vegetable oil market drivers?
5. What are the major global vegetable oil market trends?
6. What is the global vegetable oil market breakup by oil type?
7. What is the global vegetable oil market breakup by application?
8. What are the major regional markets in the global vegetable oil industry?
9. Who are the leading global vegetable oil industry players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Oil Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Input Suppliers
5.9.2 Farmers
5.9.3 Collectors
5.9.4 Manufacturers
5.9.5 Distributors
5.9.6 Retailers
5.9.7 End-Consumers
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.11 Price Analysis
5.11.1 Key Price Indicators
5.11.2 Price Structure
5.11.3 Price Trends
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Market by Oil Type
7.1 Palm Oil
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Soybean Oil
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sunflower Oil
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Canola Oil
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Coconut Oil
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Palm Kernel Oil
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market by Application
8.1 Food Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Biofuels
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players

10 Vegetable Oil Manufacturing
10.1 Product Overview
10.1.1 Palm Oil
10.1.2 Canola Oil
10.1.3 Coconut Oil
10.1.4 Soybean Oil
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.2.1 Palm Oil
10.2.2 Canola Oil
10.2.3 Coconut Oil
10.2.4 Soybean Oil
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.3.1 Palm Oil
10.3.2 Canola Oil
10.3.3 Coconut Oil
10.3.4 Soybean Oil
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10.4.1 Palm Oil
10.4.2 Canola Oil
10.4.3 Coconut Oil
10.4.4 Soybean Oil

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
14.2 Bunge Limited
14.3 Cargill, Incorporated
14.4 Louis Dreyfus Company BV
14.5 Wilmar International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg6hdd

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


