U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.50
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.70
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4320
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,035.96
    +2,017.76 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.69
    -5.84 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Insights on the Vein Ablation Device Global Market to 2026 - Rising Prevalence of Chronic Venous Disease and Insufficiency is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vein Ablation Device Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vein ablation device market is evaluated at US$115.489 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% reaching the market size of US$169.857 million by the year 2026. Vein ablation devices are used to treat varicose or spider veins which occur due to the improper functioning of the valves in veins and the blood do not flow effectively. The condition may arise due to numerous reasons such as old age, being overweight, constant sitting or standing position among others leading to poor blood circulation. The rising prevalence of chronic venous disease and insufficiency around the world is anticipated to propel the growth of the global vein ablation device market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle are also major drivers for market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the competitive landscape of vein ablation devices is promoting investments in the vein ablation device market. This is because varicose veins are a common disease and hence, effective treatment procedures are recommended by medical professionals. This is another factor anticipated to propel the global vein-ablation device market growth during the assessment period.

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus had a negative impact on the global vein-ablation device market. Along with the social distancing measures implemented during the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus, medical procedures and surgeries were also canceled and the major focus of the healthcare sector was made towards containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Also, the fear of the spread of COVID-19 among people prompted the patients to stay at home and not go for procedures. This led to a decline in vein ablation procedures in 2020 and consequently led to a decline in the growth of the global vein-ablation device market. However, as the restrictions are being eased in most parts of the world, the market is anticipated to recover and continue at its normal pace from the year 2022 onwards.

The rise in prevalence of chronic venous disease and insufficiency.

One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global Vein Ablation device market during the forecast period is the growing cases of chronic venous disease and insufficiency around the world, which is leading to rising demand for vein ablation devices. An article by the medical journal, Advances in Therapy, published in the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health in February 2019 states that the varicose vein procedures are projected to increase by 60% from 2013 to 2021. It states that the global burden of chronic venous disease consumes nearly 2% in 2019 which is constantly increasing. It also states that the number of cases of thromboembolism is projected to increase from 1 million in 2010 to 1.8 million by 2050. It further shows that the annual progression rate of chronic venous disease is more than 4%. The increasing prevalence of the disease is projected to lead to the growth of the global vein-ablation device market during the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population.

The problem of varicose veins increases with age and with the rise in the global geriatric population, the demand for vein ablation is anticipated to surge during the assessment period. According to the World Population Ageing 2019 report by the Department of Economic & Social Affairs, UN, around 6% of the population was aged 65 or above in 1990 which increased to 9% in 2019, and it is projected to increase to 16% by 2050. The number of people aged 65 years or above is projected to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Around 1 in 11 people around the world was over the age of 65 in 2019 and it is projected to increase to 1 in 6 people by 2050, as per the report. With a rapidly aging population, the number of people suffering from diseases like varicose veins in which vein-ablation devices are used is anticipated to increase and is consequently projected to boost the growth of the global vein-ablation device market during the forecast period.

North America to hold a significant market share.

Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the high prevalence of chronic venous disease and insufficiency, especially in the United States, and the presence of an advanced healthcare system. Also, the high popularity of minimally invasive procedures in the region, coupled with the high awareness towards diseases such as varicose veins, chronic venous disease, and insufficiency is projected to surge the growth of the vein ablation device market in North America during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increasing awareness towards the venous diseases leading to more number of people now seeking treatment, coupled with rising investment in healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Vein Ablation Device Market Analysis, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Endovenous Laser Ablation Therapy(EVLT) Devices
5.3. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Devices
5.4. Non-Thermal Non-Tumescent (NTNT) Devices

6. Vein Ablation Device Market Analysis, by End-User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers
6.4. Specialized clinics

7. Vein Ablation Device Market Analysis, by Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. USA
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Germany
7.4.2. France
7.4.3. UK
7.4.4. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.2. UAE
7.5.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. India
7.6.3. Japan
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Taiwan
7.6.6. Thailand
7.6.7. Indonesia
7.6.8. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Angiodynamics, Inc.
9.2. F Care Systems
9.3. Medtronic Plc
9.4. Sciton, Inc.
9.5. Teleflex Incorporated
9.6. Biolitec AG
9.7. Venclose
9.8. Lumenis
9.9. MedArt A/S
9.10. Eufoton S.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rey1hj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Bayer: farmers pre-buying crop inputs as supply-chain snarls continue

    CHICAGO/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals they need earlier than normal, in a bid to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems, a top executive at German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm Bayer AG said on Tuesday. Bayer also estimates its average seed prices will go up about 5% for 2022, Liam Condon, president of Bayer's agricultural unit, told Reuters on Tuesday. "What we're seeing is a pretty robust order book," Condon said.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • Southern Copper Corp. Has Some Shine

    On Monday we gave a nod to Freeport-McMoRan , and a Real Money subscriber wanted to know the potential for Southern Copper Corp. to rally. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of SCCO, below, we can see that prices corrected lower from May to September.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • The Most Disruptive Energy And Healthcare Stocks Of The Year

    The trillion-dollar healthcare and energy sectors are undergoing a major transformation, and it will have a lasting impact on the world as we know it

  • Conservative radio host says he caught COVID on purpose: 'What I hoped for the entire time'

    Taking an ill-advised health risk in a pandemic that has killed more than 726,000 Americans, Dennis Prager said Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after months of actively trying to get infected.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • Gates Foundation allots $120 million for poor nations to get COVID-19 drug

    The money will support efforts to develop and make generic versions of what could become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease if it wins regulatory approval, the foundation said in a statement. "Today's commitment will ensure that more people in more countries get access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it's not the end of the story - we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act," Co-Chair Melinda French Gates said https://refini.tv/3DXWbD2. Merck is developing the antiviral pill along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, to treat coronavirus infections that range from mild to moderate in severity and sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug this month.

  • San Francisco's lone In-N-Out closed after refusing to follow city's vaccine requirement

    San Francisco's lone In-N-Out closed after refusing to follow city's vaccine requirement

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased on Wednesday as Victoria opened its borders to fully-vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels. With cases trending lower in New South Wales, including Sydney, residents will be allowed quarantine-free entry into Victoria for the first time in more than three months. Travellers from Melbourne who wish to enter Sydney, however, must undergo a two-week home quarantine.

  • Rice Set to Climb as Fertilizer Rally Drives Up Farm Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?