Insights on the Vending Machine Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Technology, Payment Mode, Application and Region

Company Logo

Global Vending Machine Market

Global Vending Machine Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vending Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vending machine market reached a value of US$ 18.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A vending machine is a standalone automated device that dispenses small-sized products in exchange for tokens or cash. It is used for dispensing food products, such as packaged snacks, chocolate bars, cupcakes, pizzas, hot and cold beverages and candies. They are also used for providing toys, newspapers, cigarettes and tickets. The products are loaded into the machine and are available for purchase throughout the day. The machine dispenses the product corresponding to the item number or button selected by the consumer. It also consists of bill and coin validators, computer control boards, refrigeration units and lighting systems to automate the vending process and provide a seamless experience to the user. As a result, vending machines are widely used in public spaces, commercial complexes, restaurants and hotels



Vending Machine Market Trends:

Significant growth in the retail industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for automated product distribution systems across airports, hospitals, school canteens, railway and petrol stations and industrial plants is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of reverse vending machines (RVM), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These machines enable the customer to insert used or empty plastic containers and aluminum cans in exchange for a reward.

Story continues

Product manufacturers are also launching novel variants with integrated touch-screen panels, gesture-, video-, audio and scent-based interactions and cashless payment functionalities. In line with this, the widespread adoption of self-service technology across industries is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing-enabled industrial vending machines, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vending machine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, technology, payment mode and application



Breakup by Type:

Food Vending Machine

Beverages Vending Machine

Tobacco Vending Machine

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic Machine

Semi-Automatic Machine

Smart Machine

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Cash

Cashless

Breakup by Application:

Hotels and Restaurants

Corporate Offices

Public Places

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Azkoyen Group, Bianchi Industry S.p.A., Cantaloupe Inc., Crane Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Jofemar Corporation, Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Holdings Corporation, Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta AG and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vending machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vending machine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vending machine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vending Machine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Food Vending Machine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Beverages Vending Machine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tobacco Vending Machine

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Automatic Machine

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semi-Automatic Machine

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Smart Machine

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Payment Mode

8.1 Cash

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cashless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Hotels and Restaurants

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Corporate Offices

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Public Places

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Azkoyen Group

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Bianchi Industry S.p.A.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cantaloupe Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Crane Co.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Glory Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Jofemar Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Orasesta Spa

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Royal Vendors Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sanden Holdings Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Selecta AG

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xte5p3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



