Insights on the Venture Capital Investment Global Market to 2026 - by Sector, Fund Size, Funding Type and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global venture capital investment market reached a value of US$ 197.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Venture capital investment is a subset of private equity (PE) wherein venture capitalists provide capital to startups for expanding their businesses. These capitalists get ownership stake, become an integral part of the decision-making process in the company, and offer technical and managerial expertise, network access and other support for making the startup business successful. Venture capital investment is gaining popularity as it provides above-average returns to investors and helps in spurring advancements. Countries with favorable regulatory frameworks, as well as industries with a higher level of innovation, have witnessed substantial growth in venture capital investment activities in recent years.

Global Venture Capital Investment Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the growing number of startups, in confluence with the increasing investments from mutual funds and banking institutions in venture capital. Apart from this, the expanding investment activities in diverse industry verticals, such as healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and media and entertainment, are also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, venture capitalists are utilizing algorithms and machine learning (MI) for identifying startups with a higher growth potential to make better investment decisions. However, the market growth is significantly impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries. Therefore, various organizations and their operational activities have come to a sudden halt. In view of this, venture capitalists are modifying their plans to survive the rapidly changing market conditions. The industry is anticipated to grow again once normalcy is regained.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, First Round Capital LLC, Founders Fund LLC, Ggv Management L.L.C., Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and Union Square Ventures LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global venture capital investment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global venture capital investment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fund size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the funding type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global venture capital investment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Venture Capital Investment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Sector
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pharma and Biotech
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Media and Entertainment
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Medical Devices and Equipment
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Medical Services and Systems
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 IT Hardware
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 IT Services and Telecommunication
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Consumer Goods and Recreation
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
6.9 Energy
6.9.1 Market Trends
6.9.2 Market Forecast
6.10 Others
6.10.1 Market Trends
6.10.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Fund Size
7.1 Under $50 M
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 $50 M to $100 M
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 $100 M to $250 M
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 $250 M to $500 M
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 $500 M to $1 B
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Above $1 B
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Funding Type
8.1 First Time Venture Funding
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Follow-on Venture Funding
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.2.3 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.3.3 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.4.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Accel
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Andreessen Horowitz
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Benchmark
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Bessemer Venture Partners
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 First Round Capital LLC
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Founders Fund LLC
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Ggv Management L.L.C.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Index Ventures
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Sequoia Capital Operations LLC
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Union Square Ventures LLC
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phgs8d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-venture-capital-investment-global-market-to-2026---by-sector-fund-size-funding-type-and-region-301385456.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

