Insights on the Veterinary Care Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Elanco, Heska and Virbac Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type Of Care (Regular, Critical), by Animal Type (Companion, Production), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary care market size is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Increasing number of government initiatives to safeguard food security is likely to boost the adoption of better veterinary care worldwide. A significant increase in pet adoption and humanization worldwide is mostly responsible for the high need for veterinary care, which is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased adoption of pets. In June 2020, at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, pet adoptions were double their normal rate, with almost 10 or 13 adoptions a day. Furthermore, a waiting list had formed for certain types of canines and puppies, as so few were left. Increasing awareness among pet owners for regular check-ups of their pets is further boosting the market.

The demand for animal protein is growing across the globe owing to higher per capita income. According to the article OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029, growth in consumption of meat in the next decade is expected to increase by 12% by 2029.

As the demand for meat continues to increase, the demand for veterinary care is anticipated to grow rapidly. Key companies in the market are collaborating with animal welfare organizations to encourage awareness and advance veterinary healthcare, which is further bolstering the market growth.

Veterinary Care Market Report Highlights

  • Companion animals held the dominant share in the animal type segment owing to increasing pet healthcare expenditure and increasing pet adoption

  • The production animals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to improve livestock health

  • Moreover, rising domestic production, consumption, and export of bovine meat is boosting the segment growth

  • Regular care type, for both production & companion animals, dominated the global market in 2020 due to the increased pet ownership, government initiatives to prevent various animal diseases, and a high number of veterinary hospitals & clinics

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Veterinary Care Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.4. Veterinary Care Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.1. Supplier Power
3.4.2. Buyer Power
3.4.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5. Veterinary Care Industry Analysis - PEST
3.5.1. Political & Legal Landscape
3.5.2. Economic Landscape
3.5.3. Social Landscape
3.5.4. Technology Landscape
3.6. Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Care Market
4.1. Disease Prevalence Analysis
4.2. Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario
4.3. Regulatory Changes Due to Covid-19
4.3.1. Strategies Implemented by Companies

Chapter 5. Veterinary Care Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:
5.2.1. Companion Animal
5.2.1.1 Dogs
5.2.1.2 Cats
5.2.1.3 Equine
5.2.1.4 Others
5.2.2. Production Animal

Chapter 6. Veterinary Care Market: Type of Care Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Type of Care Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:
6.2.1 Companion Animal
6.2.1.1 Regular
6.2.1.2. Emergency
6.2.1.3. Critical
6.2.1.4. Specialty Services
6.2.2 Production Animal
6.2.2.1 Regular
6.2.2.2. Emergency
6.2.2.3. Critical
6.2.2.4. Specialty Services

Chapter 7. Veterinary Care Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Market Share Analysis, by Region (North America, Europe, Rest of the World)
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:
7.3.1. North America
7.3.1.1. U.S.
7.3.1.2. Canada
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.2.1. U.K.
7.3.2.2. Germany
7.3.2.3. France
7.3.2.4. Italy
7.3.2.5. Spain
7.3.3. Asia Pacific
7.3.3.1. Japan
7.3.3.2. China
7.3.3.3. India
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.4.1. Brazil
7.3.4.2. Mexico
7.3.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Market Participation Categorization
8.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.3. Public Companies
8.3.1. Company Market Share/Position Analysis
8.3.2. Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Private Companies
8.4.1. List of Key Companies

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Profiles
9.1.1. Merck Animal Health
9.1.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.1.2. Financial Performance
9.1.1.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.2. Ceva Sante Animale
9.1.2.1. Company Overview
9.1.2.2. Financial Performance
9.1.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.3. Zoetis
9.1.3.1. Company Overview
9.1.3.2. Financial Performance
9.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
9.1.4.1. Company Overview
9.1.4.2. Financial Performance
9.1.4.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.5. Elanco
9.1.5.1. Company Overview
9.1.5.2. Financial Performance
9.1.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.6. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
9.1.6.1. Company Overview
9.1.6.2. Financial Performance
9.1.6.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.7. Heska Corporation
9.1.7.1. Company Overview
9.1.7.2. Financial Performance
9.1.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.8. Virbac
9.1.8.1. Company Overview
9.1.8.2. Financial Performance
9.1.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.9. Vetoquinol S.A.
9.1.9.1. Company Overview
9.1.9.2. Financial Performance
9.1.9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.10. Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
9.1.10.1. Company Overview
9.1.10.2. Financial Performance
9.1.10.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fw6rz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-veterinary-care-global-market-to-2028---featuring-elanco-heska-and-virbac-among-others-301461972.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

