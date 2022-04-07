U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.54
    +10.39 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,541.18
    +44.67 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,860.21
    -28.61 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.94
    -19.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.54
    -0.69 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +15.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9600
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,649.70
    -256.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.04
    +8.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Insights on the Veterinary Pain Management Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Animal Type, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Pain Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global veterinary pain management market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.97 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Veterinary pain management refers to various drugs and drug combinations administered to animals for providing relied from chronic pain. It involves the observation of behavioral cues and anticipating the type, severity and duration of the pain. The treatment involves physical compresses, massages, therapy, rehabilitation, acupuncture, laser therapy and the administration of therapeutic and antianxiety drugs. These drugs can be administered orally, parenterally or topically. Veterinary pain management involves implementing changes in housing conditions, diet and level of interaction with other animals and humans. It is effective against acute surgical, traumatic and disease-related pain and also aids in improving the overall health of the animal.

Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends:

The increasing domestication of animals, along with the rising awareness regarding pet health among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the convenient availability of pain management products and devices, including opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices and local anesthetics, is providing a thrust to the market growth. These solutions provide relief from the pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders, radiotherapy-induced pain, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis and mastitis.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of laser therapy as an effective solution for pain management is also contributing to the market growth. Laser therapy provides significant pain-relief and also aids in regenerating nerve tissue post-surgery. Additionally, a significant increase in the livestock population suffering from cancer, abdominal and neuropathic pain is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising prevalence of inflammation and pain-causing diseases in domesticated animals, along with the widespread adoption of pet insurance services, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global veterinary pain management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary pain management market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global veterinary pain management market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Veterinary Pain Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 NSAIDs
6.1.2.2 Anesthetics
6.1.2.3 Opioids
6.1.2.4 Other Drugs
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.1 Key Segments
6.2.1.1 Laser Therapy
6.2.1.2 Electromagnetic Therapy
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Animal Type
7.1 Companion
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Livestock
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Postoperative Pain
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cancer
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Others
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Assisi Animal Health
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bayer AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Ceva Sante Animale
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Chanelle Pharma
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Idexx Laboratories Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Norbrook
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Vetoquinol S.A.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Zoetis Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgo2go

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-veterinary-pain-management-global-market-to-2027---by-product-animal-type-application-end-user-and-region-301520024.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock was crashing on Thursday with shares plunging 24.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. The steep decline came after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from "hold" to "sell" and slashed his price target from $16 to $1.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.