U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,451.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,092.25
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2780
    -0.1440 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,360.31
    +1,267.21 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.26
    +11.68 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.73
    +30.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Insights on the Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Global Market to 2030 - by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Regions

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.

Over the past few years, a number of advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have been developed and approved for the treatment of a variety of disease indications. In fact, as of 2020, close to 15 such therapeutics have received marketing approval across different regions worldwide. Further, over 1,000 clinical trials focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies have been registered globally. It is worth noting that the clinical success of these therapies heavily relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in developing / producing viral and / or non-viral vectors for gene therapies. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple viral and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates are being developed against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As of January 2021, the WHO revealed that more than 55 such vaccines are under evaluation, while two viral vector based vaccines (AZD1222 and Sputnik V), being developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford University and Gamaleya Research Institute / Acellena Contract Drug Research and Development, have been approved. This is indicative of the lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities to manufacture vectors and gene therapies.

Vaccine production is a challenging process and dealing with vectors (viral and non-viral) further adds to the complexity. Therefore, outsourcing is a common practice among biopharmaceutical companies when it comes to vector development and / or manufacturing. Several players have developed / are developing versatile technology platforms for designing and manufacturing different types of gene delivery vehicles. Innovation in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is presently focused on the enhancement of transduction efficiency and improving gene delivery efficiencies. In fact, some vector-related technology providers claim that their proprietary solutions have the ability to enable further improvements in existing genetically modified therapeutic products, and / or optimize affiliated manufacturing processes. The viral / non-viral vectors and gene therapy manufacturing market has also witnessed significant partnership activity in the recent past, especially now that COVID-19 vaccine developers are actively approaching such companies for their services. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?

  • Which region are the current manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?

  • Which type of technologies are presently offered / being developed by the stakeholders engaged in this domain?

  • Which companies are likely to partner with viral and non-viral vector contract manufacturing service providers?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

  • What type of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

  • Which are the emerging viral and non-viral vectors used by players for the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?

  • How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapy manufacturing market?

  • What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapies?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Gene Transfer Techniques
3.3. Viral Vectors Used in Genetically Modified Therapies
3.4. Types of Viral Vectors
3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors
3.6. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors
3.7. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
3.8. Current / Ongoing Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing
3.9. Vector Manufacturing
3.10. Future Perspectives

4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured
4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities
4.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Production
4.2.8. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Scale of Production
4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured
4.2.10. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured
4.2.11. Analysis by Application Area
4.2.12. Information on Production Capacity

5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
5.2.4. Heat Map: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured
5.2.6. Analysis by Location of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facilities
5.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production
5.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Production
5.2.9. Analysis by Application Area
5.2.10. Information on Production Capacity

6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
6.2.2. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities
6.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production
6.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production
6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured
6.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured
6.2.7. Analysis by Application Area

7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technologies
7.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology
7.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Technology
7.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Production
7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector
7.2.5. Analysis by Application Area
7.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Type of Technology
7.3. Concluding Remarks

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
8.3. Vector and Gene Therapy: In-House Manufacturers
8.3.1. Players based in North America
8.3.2. Players based in Europe
8.3.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
8.4. Vector and Gene Therapy: Contract Manufacturing Organizations
8.4.1. Players based in North America
8.4.2. Players based in Europe
8.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
8.5.. Vector and Gene Therapy: Players Engaged in In-house and Contract Manufacturing
8.5.1. Players based in North America
8.5.2. Players based in Europe
8.5.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Advanced BioScience Laboratories
9.3. Aldevron
9.4. Audentes Therapeutics
9.5. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)
9.6. bluebird bio
9.7. Brammer Bio
9.8. Emergent BioSolutions
9.9. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
9.10 MeiraGTx
9.11. Other Companies
9.11.1. MassBiologics
9.11.2. Spark Therapeutics
9.11.3. Vigene Biosciences

10. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Biovian
10.3. Centre for Process Innovation
10.4. Cobra Biologics
10.5. FinVector
10.6. Kaneka Eurogentec
10.7. Lonza
10.8. MolMed
10.9. Novasep
10.10. Orchard Therapeutics
10.11. Oxford BioMedica
10.12. Richter-Helm
10.13. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)
10.14. uniQure
10.15. Vibalogics
10.16. VIVEbiotech
10.17. Other Companies

11. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Wuxi AppTec
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Information
11.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities
11.2.4. Manufacturing Experience
11.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
11.3. Other Key Players

12. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Partnership Models
12.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Partnerships
12.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
12.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
12.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Production
12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vector
12.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
12.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
12.3.7. Geographical Analysis
12.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
12.4. Other Collaborations

13. RECENT EXPANSIONS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Expansions Models
13.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Expansions
13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion
13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion
13.3.3. Analysis by Amount Invested by Key Players
13.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Production
13.3.5. Analysis by Type of Vector
13.3.6. Analysis by Application Area
13.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions
13.3.8. Geographical Analysis
13.3.8.1. Analysis by Location of Expansion Project

14. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Strategic Partner Analysis: Viral Vector based Therapy Developers
14.3. Methodology and Key Parameters

15. EMERGING VECTORS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.1.1. Alphavirus based Vectors
15.1.2. Anc80 based Vectors
15.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum based Vectors
15.1.4. Cytomegalovirus based Vectors
15.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes based Vectors
15.1.6. Minicircle DNA based Vectors
15.1.7. Myxoma Virus based Vectors
15.1.8. Self-Complementary Vectors
15.1.9. Sendai Virus based Vectors
15.1.10. Sleeping Beauty Transposons
15.1.11. Vaccinia Virus and Modified Vaccinia Ankara based Vectors

16. KEY INSIGHTS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Purpose of Manufacturing, Type of Vector Manufactured and Scale of Operation
16.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Vector Manufactured
16.4. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Organization
16.4.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
16.4.2. In-House Manufacturers
16.5. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities and Type of Vector Manufactured
16.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers
16.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers
16.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers
16.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers
16.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers

17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies
17.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies: Pricing Models
17.3.1. On the Basis of Expert Opinions
17.3.2. On the Basis of Manufacturing Cost
17.3.2.1. On the Basis of Technology Used
17.3.2.2. On the Basis of Scale of Manufacturing
17.3.2.3. On the Basis of Type of Client
17.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors
17.4. Concluding Remarks

18. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

19. DEMAND ANALYSIS

20. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

21. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET

22. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

23. SURVEY ANALYSIS

24. CONCLUDING REMARKS

25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

26. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

27. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppzfq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • McDonald’s franchise settles case of Covid masks made from ‘dog diapers’ and coffee filters given to staff

    The lawsuit alleges that at least 25 people were infected from an outbreak at the Oakland restaurant

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • UK exports to EU return to pre-Brexit levels

    The Office for National Statistics cautioned against over interpreting the numbers, which it said could be influenced by the pandemic.

  • Zillow Is Starting to Show Some Bottoming Price Action

    In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of Z, below, we can see that prices made a spike top in February and then traded lower and lower. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has been in a decline since February and tells us that sellers of Z have been more aggressive for several months now. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from March to August.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Sequoia's China Portfolio Hits Speed Bump After Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and its Beijing affiliate have spent over a decade scattering more than $10 billion across China's multitude of startups, backing the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. while becoming a powerhouse brand among the venture firms aiming to strike it rich there.Now, the prospects for investments in that country are mired in uncertainty, as regulatory actions on both sides of the Pacific squeeze China’s technology industry and create unpredictability for its financ

  • Amazon to increase spending with US-based suppliers by 20% in 2021

    Amazon is on track to spend $120 billion this year with more than 200,000 suppliers in the U.S.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t