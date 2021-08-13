Insights on the Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Global Market to 2030 - by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area and Regions

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.

Over the past few years, a number of advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have been developed and approved for the treatment of a variety of disease indications. In fact, as of 2020, close to 15 such therapeutics have received marketing approval across different regions worldwide. Further, over 1,000 clinical trials focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies have been registered globally. It is worth noting that the clinical success of these therapies heavily relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in developing / producing viral and / or non-viral vectors for gene therapies. In this context, it is worth mentioning that multiple viral and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates are being developed against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As of January 2021, the WHO revealed that more than 55 such vaccines are under evaluation, while two viral vector based vaccines (AZD1222 and Sputnik V), being developed by AstraZeneca / Oxford University and Gamaleya Research Institute / Acellena Contract Drug Research and Development, have been approved. This is indicative of the lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities to manufacture vectors and gene therapies.

Vaccine production is a challenging process and dealing with vectors (viral and non-viral) further adds to the complexity. Therefore, outsourcing is a common practice among biopharmaceutical companies when it comes to vector development and / or manufacturing. Several players have developed / are developing versatile technology platforms for designing and manufacturing different types of gene delivery vehicles. Innovation in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is presently focused on the enhancement of transduction efficiency and improving gene delivery efficiencies. In fact, some vector-related technology providers claim that their proprietary solutions have the ability to enable further improvements in existing genetically modified therapeutic products, and / or optimize affiliated manufacturing processes. The viral / non-viral vectors and gene therapy manufacturing market has also witnessed significant partnership activity in the recent past, especially now that COVID-19 vaccine developers are actively approaching such companies for their services. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?

Which region are the current manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?

Which type of technologies are presently offered / being developed by the stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which companies are likely to partner with viral and non-viral vector contract manufacturing service providers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What type of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

Which are the emerging viral and non-viral vectors used by players for the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapy manufacturing market?

What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Gene Transfer Techniques

3.3. Viral Vectors Used in Genetically Modified Therapies

3.4. Types of Viral Vectors

3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

3.6. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors

3.7. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

3.8. Current / Ongoing Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing

3.9. Vector Manufacturing

3.10. Future Perspectives



4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured

4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production

4.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Production

4.2.8. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Scale of Production

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured

4.2.10. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured

4.2.11. Analysis by Application Area

4.2.12. Information on Production Capacity



5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Heat Map: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Product Manufactured

5.2.6. Analysis by Location of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production

5.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Production

5.2.9. Analysis by Application Area

5.2.10. Information on Production Capacity



6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities

6.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production

6.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Vector Manufactured

6.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Production and Type of Vector Manufactured

6.2.7. Analysis by Application Area



7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technologies

7.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology

7.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Technology

7.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Production

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vector

7.2.5. Analysis by Application Area

7.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Type of Technology

7.3. Concluding Remarks



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.3. Vector and Gene Therapy: In-House Manufacturers

8.3.1. Players based in North America

8.3.2. Players based in Europe

8.3.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8.4. Vector and Gene Therapy: Contract Manufacturing Organizations

8.4.1. Players based in North America

8.4.2. Players based in Europe

8.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8.5.. Vector and Gene Therapy: Players Engaged in In-house and Contract Manufacturing

8.5.1. Players based in North America

8.5.2. Players based in Europe

8.5.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Advanced BioScience Laboratories

9.3. Aldevron

9.4. Audentes Therapeutics

9.5. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)

9.6. bluebird bio

9.7. Brammer Bio

9.8. Emergent BioSolutions

9.9. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

9.10 MeiraGTx

9.11. Other Companies

9.11.1. MassBiologics

9.11.2. Spark Therapeutics

9.11.3. Vigene Biosciences



10. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Biovian

10.3. Centre for Process Innovation

10.4. Cobra Biologics

10.5. FinVector

10.6. Kaneka Eurogentec

10.7. Lonza

10.8. MolMed

10.9. Novasep

10.10. Orchard Therapeutics

10.11. Oxford BioMedica

10.12. Richter-Helm

10.13. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

10.14. uniQure

10.15. Vibalogics

10.16. VIVEbiotech

10.17. Other Companies



11. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Wuxi AppTec

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Information

11.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities

11.2.4. Manufacturing Experience

11.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.3. Other Key Players



12. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Partnerships

12.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

12.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

12.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Production

12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vector

12.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

12.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

12.3.7. Geographical Analysis

12.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

12.4. Other Collaborations



13. RECENT EXPANSIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Expansions Models

13.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Expansions

13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

13.3.3. Analysis by Amount Invested by Key Players

13.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Production

13.3.5. Analysis by Type of Vector

13.3.6. Analysis by Application Area

13.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Expansions

13.3.8. Geographical Analysis

13.3.8.1. Analysis by Location of Expansion Project



14. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Strategic Partner Analysis: Viral Vector based Therapy Developers

14.3. Methodology and Key Parameters

15. EMERGING VECTORS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.1.1. Alphavirus based Vectors

15.1.2. Anc80 based Vectors

15.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum based Vectors

15.1.4. Cytomegalovirus based Vectors

15.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes based Vectors

15.1.6. Minicircle DNA based Vectors

15.1.7. Myxoma Virus based Vectors

15.1.8. Self-Complementary Vectors

15.1.9. Sendai Virus based Vectors

15.1.10. Sleeping Beauty Transposons

15.1.11. Vaccinia Virus and Modified Vaccinia Ankara based Vectors



16. KEY INSIGHTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Purpose of Manufacturing, Type of Vector Manufactured and Scale of Operation

16.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Vector Manufactured

16.4. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Organization

16.4.1. Contract Manufacturing Organizations

16.4.2. In-House Manufacturers

16.5. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities and Type of Vector Manufactured

16.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers

16.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers

16.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers

16.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers

16.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers



17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies

17.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA based Therapies: Pricing Models

17.3.1. On the Basis of Expert Opinions

17.3.2. On the Basis of Manufacturing Cost

17.3.2.1. On the Basis of Technology Used

17.3.2.2. On the Basis of Scale of Manufacturing

17.3.2.3. On the Basis of Type of Client

17.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors

17.4. Concluding Remarks



18. CAPACITY ANALYSIS



19. DEMAND ANALYSIS



20. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



21. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET



22. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



23. SURVEY ANALYSIS

24. CONCLUDING REMARKS



25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



26. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



27. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppzfq

