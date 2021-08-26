Insights on the Virtual Events Global Market to 2028 - Surging Number of Business Events is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Events Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Event Type, by Service, by Establishment Size, by End-use, by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Use-case, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global virtual events market size is estimated to reach USD 504.76 billion by 2028, recording an estimated CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028. The significant rise in business events and increasing adoption of virtual tools, infrastructure, and services by organizations for conducting or attending business meetings across the world is expected to keep the growth of the market high. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and continuous developments of technologies for the convenience of users are also anticipated to aid the growth of the market.



Virtual event platforms have been widely adopted by small and medium businesses for event outsourcing and analytics, content and social media development, access management, and event marketing. In December 2020, 6Connex launched a virtual winter event, Winter Celebration in Virtual Downtown Square that involved holiday-themed virtual venues, music, and movies for friends and families to connect and celebrate. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with business communication platforms has enabled professionals to save time, increase their productivity, and efficiently improve the workflow of the organization. The adoption of virtual events is surging across various industrial verticals, such as manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, education and academics, and healthcare, among other prominent sectors.



The market has witnessed substantial growth due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as many organizations had to run their businesses through online platforms. Corporate meetings in various sectors are being conducted virtually to maintain the workflow. The healthcare industry largely deployed digital platforms to monitor patients remotely. In March 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. announced that its offerings, such as the Cisco Webex platform, enterprise solution for online meetings, video conferencing, and webinars, were being deployed by 17,000 healthcare organizations across 118 countries for offering telehealth services.



Virtual Events Market Report Highlights

Story continues

Digital event providers are investing in advanced technology to cater to the growing demand of corporates and organizations from online platforms

By service, the training service segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2021 to 2028

The virtual exhibitions and tradeshows segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The large-scale events use-case segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next seven years

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of over 26.0% from 2021 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Virtual Events Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Virtual Events Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Virtual Events Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Surge in the number of business events

3.4.1.2. Time-saving & cost-effective alternative for organizers as well as participants

3.4.1.3. Growing popularity of Unified Communication as a Service (UCAAS)

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Data security and privacy concerns

3.4.2.2. Threat from open-source virtual event solution providers

3.5. Virtual Events - Key Competitor Analysis, 2020

3.6. Virtual Events Market PEST analysis

3.7. Virtual Events Market Porter's analysis



Chapter 4. Virtual Events Event Type Outlook

4.1. Internal Event

4.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

4.2. External Event

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

4.3. Extended Event

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 5. Virtual Events Service Outlook

5.1. Communication

5.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

5.2. Recruitment

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

5.3. Sales & Marketing

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

5.4. Training

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 6. Virtual Events Establishment Size Outlook

6.1. SMBs

6.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 7. Virtual Events End-use Outlook

7.1. Educational Institutions

7.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

7.2. Enterprises

7.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

7.3. Organizations

7.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 8. Virtual Events Application Outlook

8.1. Conferences

8.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

8.2. Exhibitions/Trade Shows

8.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

8.3. Summits

8.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 9. Virtual Events Industry Vertical Outlook

9.1. BFSI

9.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.2. Consumer Electronics

9.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.3. Healthcare

9.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.4. Information Technology

9.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.5. Manufacturing

9.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.6. Media & Entertainment

9.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.7. Telecom

9.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

9.8. Others

9.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 10. Virtual Events Use-case Outlook

10.1. Large-scale Events

10.1.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

10.2. Everyday Events

10.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 11. Virtual Events Regional Outlook



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. 6Connex

12.1.1. Company overview

12.1.2. Financial performance

12.1.3. Product benchmarking

12.1.4. Strategic initiatives

12.1.5. Feature analysis

12.1.6. Pricing analysis

12.1.7. Case studies

12.2. ALIVE

12.2.1. Company overview

12.2.2. Financial performance

12.2.3. Product benchmarking

12.2.4. Strategic initiatives

12.2.5. Feature analysis

12.2.6. Pricing analysis

12.2.7. Case studies

12.3. Avaya Inc.

12.3.1. Company overview

12.3.2. Financial performance

12.3.3. Product benchmarking

12.3.4. Strategic initiatives

12.3.5. Feature analysis

12.3.6. Pricing analysis

12.3.7. Case studies

12.4. ALE International

12.4.1. Company overview

12.4.2. Financial performance

12.4.3. Product benchmarking

12.4.4. Strategic initiatives

12.4.5. Feature analysis

12.4.6. Pricing analysis

12.4.7. Case studies

12.5. Arkadin Cloud Communications

12.5.1. Company overview

12.5.2. Financial performance

12.5.3. Product benchmarking

12.5.4. Strategic initiatives

12.5.5. Feature analysis

12.5.6. Pricing analysis

12.5.7. Case studies

12.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.6.1. Company overview

12.6.2. Financial performance

12.6.3. Product benchmarking

12.6.4. Strategic initiatives

12.6.5. Feature analysis

12.6.6. Pricing analysis

12.6.7. Case studies

12.7. Cvent Inc.

12.7.1. Company overview

12.7.2. Financial performance

12.7.3. Product benchmarking

12.7.4. Strategic initiatives

12.7.5. Feature analysis

12.7.6. Pricing analysis

12.7.7. Case studies

12.8. Eventxtra

12.8.1. Company overview

12.8.2. Financial performance

12.8.3. Product benchmarking

12.8.4. Strategic initiatives

12.8.5. Feature analysis

12.8.6. Pricing analysis

12.8.7. Case studies

12.9. George P. Johnson

12.9.1. Company overview

12.9.2. Financial performance

12.9.3. Product benchmarking

12.9.4. Strategic initiatives

12.9.5. Feature analysis

12.9.6. Pricing analysis

12.9.7. Case studies

12.10. GES

12.10.1. Company overview

12.10.2. Financial performance

12.10.3. Product benchmarking

12.10.4. Strategic initiatives

12.10.5. Feature analysis

12.10.6. Pricing analysis

12.10.7. Case studies

12.11. Kestone

12.11.1. Company overview

12.11.2. Financial performance

12.11.3. Product benchmarking

12.11.4. Strategic initiatives

12.11.5. Feature analysis

12.11.6. Pricing analysis

12.11.7. Case studies

12.12. Martiz Holdings Inc.

12.12.1. Company overview

12.12.2. Financial performance

12.12.3. Product benchmarking

12.12.4. Strategic initiatives

12.12.5. Feature analysis

12.12.6. Pricing analysis

12.12.7. Case studies

12.13. Microsoft Corporation

12.13.1. Company overview

12.13.2. Financial performance

12.13.3. Product benchmarking

12.13.4. Strategic initiatives

12.13.5. Feature analysis

12.13.6. Pricing analysis

12.13.7. Case studies

12.14. Pathable, Inc.

12.14.1. Company overview

12.14.2. Financial performance

12.14.3. Product benchmarking

12.14.4. Strategic initiatives

12.14.5. Feature analysis

12.14.6. Pricing analysis

12.14.7. Case studies

12.15. uBivent GmbH

12.15.1. Company overview

12.15.2. Financial performance

12.15.3. Product benchmarking

12.15.4. Strategic initiatives

12.15.5. Feature analysis

12.15.6. Pricing analysis

12.15.7. Case studies

12.16. Veritas Events

12.16.1. Company overview

12.16.2. Financial performance

12.16.3. Product benchmarking

12.16.4. Strategic initiatives

12.16.5. Feature analysis

12.16.6. Pricing analysis

12.16.7. Case studies

12.17. vFairs

12.17.1. Company overview

12.17.2. Financial performance

12.17.3. Product benchmarking

12.17.4. Strategic initiatives

12.17.5. Feature analysis

12.17.6. Pricing analysis

12.17.7. Case studies

12.18. Zoom Communications, Inc.

12.18.1. Company overview

12.18.2. Financial performance

12.18.3. Product benchmarking

12.18.4. Strategic initiatives

12.18.5. Feature analysis

12.18.6. Pricing analysis

12.18.7. Case studies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyvagf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-virtual-events-global-market-to-2028---surging-number-of-business-events-is-driving-growth-301363741.html

SOURCE Research and Markets