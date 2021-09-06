U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,666.70
    +1,303.82 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.89
    +55.16 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Insights on the Virtual Reality Healthcare Global Market to 2029 - Emerging Applications and Advancement in Virtual Reality Presents Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Healthcare Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Virtual reality is a three-dimensional computer generated image or environment. The VR market is expected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. It is an artificial environment created by developers using various software. Virtual reality is an interactive environment in which a person can experience real world scenario. Virtual reality systems consist of helmet or a head mounted display (HMD), gloves, sensors and a virtual reality engine. Virtual reality is the complete simulation of real world scenario virtually by using various semi and fully immersive technologies. It is rapidly gaining popularity in the healthcare segment. Healthcare professionals are using the virtual reality in surgery simulation, depression and phobia treatment, training and development programs, robotic surgeries and other segments. Virtual reality uses human simulation software which creates a virtual interactive environment for the doctors and nurses. Virtual reality is being widely used in the treatment of depression and phobia such as post-traumatic stress disorder, social phobia, fear of flights and others.

Indispensable Application of VR in The Treatment of Critical Diseases is The Key Market Enabler

Virtual reality has a significant contribution in healthcare and medical technologies such as wearable devices. The wearable devices market is a billion dollar industry virtual reality would be a key factor in the coming future for the growth of such technologies. The virtual technology has the potential to enhance the market scope in medical applications such as 3D surgery and phobia therapies. The increase in fatal diseases such as CVD, CHD and Cancer gave rise to the adoption of modern robotic surgeries. However, the robotic surgeries need great precaution and practice. VR technology provides platform for the surgeons to perform complex surgeries on virtual patient. The adoption of VR technology in healthcare to train surgeons is expected to increase. The government, major hospitals and clinics are vigilant due to the increase in global fatalities due to fatal diseases. CVD remains the prime cause of death across the world according to WHO. Considering the imminent demand of modern techniques there is inclination towards robotic surgeries and other technologies. As a result the adoption of robotic surgeries are increasing and VR technology enables the surgeon to adapt to the modern robotic surgeries.

North America Continues To Have The Lion's Share

North America has the largest market with 80% market share (2014). The US has the largest share amongst countries with over 75% market share . The US market is driven by strong research and development and investment by government and private firm. In the US virtual reality is being widely used in the training and development of healthcare professionals, it is being widely used in the treatment of depression and phobia. Europe is the second largest market with 15% share followed by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. ROW has the highest CAGR followed by Asia Pacific. Currently, the main players in 3D diagnostic imaging are GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Toshiba and BARCO. R&D and focus on innovations are the key market strategies that enable the companies to enhance their market presence. Deriving cost effective solutions will enhance the market share of the companies.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions

  • What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the wearable injectors market?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

  • Who are the key players in the Virtual reality in healthcare market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

  • What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Determinants
3.1. Drivers
3.1.1. Increase in demand for vr across application segments
3.1.2. Intense VR Research and Development to Enable Effective Commercialization
3.1.3. Big players entering into the virtual reality market
3.1.4. Spending on healthcare has been increased
3.2. Restraints
3.2.1. Expensive Technology
3.2.2. Standard of virtual environment
3.3. Opportunities
3.3.1. Emerging applications and advancement in virtual reality
3.3.2. Technological enhancement
3.3.3. Partnership gives new dimensions to virtual reality market
3.4. Challenges
3.4.1. Market transition from bulky devices to portable size
3.4.2. Close to reality but not actual
3.4.3. To provide technology at affordable price

Chapter 4. Virtual Reality in Healthcare By Level of Immersion
4.1. Market Overview Immersion
4.1.1. Fully Immersive Systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
4.1.2. Semi-Immersive systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
4.1.3. Non-Immersive Systems Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 5. Virtual reality market in healthcare By Application
5.1. Market Overview
5.1.1. Training and simulation Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.2. Mental disorders Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.2.1. Depression Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.2.2. PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.2.3. Virtual reality treatment for Autism Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.3. Virtual robotic surgery Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.4. Other Applications of virtual reality Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.4.1. Virtual reality diagnostics Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.4.2. Use of virtual reality in dentistry Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.4.3. Virtual reality in nursing Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
5.1.4.4. Virtual reality for other health issues Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 6. Virtual reality market in healthcare By Components
6.1. Market Overview
6.1.1. Head mounted displays (HMD) Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.2. Software Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3. Other components Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3.1. Workbenches display Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3.2. Audio units Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3.3. Reality Engines Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3.4. Haptic interaction Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.1.3.5. Virtual Reality tracking devices Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.2. Virtual reality clothing/Data gloves Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
6.2.1. Software Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 7. Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare By End Users
7.1. Market Overview
7.1.1. End user analysis Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
7.1.2. Hospital Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
7.1.3. Clinics Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
7.1.4. Rehabilitation Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
7.1.5. Others Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 8. North America Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
8.1. United States Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
8.2. Canada Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
8.3. RoNa Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 9. Europe Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
9.1. United Kingdom Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
9.2. France Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
9.3. Germany Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
9.4. Spain Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
9.5. Rest of Europe Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
10.1. China Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
10.2. India Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
10.3. Japan Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
10.4. Australia Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
10.5. Rest of Asia Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 11. RoW Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
11.1. Latin America Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 12. Company Profile
12.1. Virtalis Limited
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Strategic moves
12.1.3. SCOT Analysis
12.2. Immersion Corporation
12.2.1. Overview
12.2.2. Strategic moves
12.2.3. SCOT Analysis
12.3. Virtual Realities LLC
12.3.1. Overview
12.3.2. Strategic moves
12.3.3. SCOT Analysis
12.4. CAE Incorporation
12.4.1. Overview
12.4.2. Strategic moves
12.4.3. SCOT Analysis
12.5. Mimic Technologies, Inc.
12.5.1. Overview
12.5.2. Strategic moves
12.5.3. SCOT Analysis
12.6. Intuitive Surgical.
12.6.1. Overview
12.6.2. Strategic moves
12.6.3. SCOT Analysis
12.7. Simulab Corporation
12.7.1. Overview
12.7.2. Strategic Moves
12.7.3. SCOT Analysis
12.8. GE healthcare
12.8.1. Overview
12.8.2. Strategic Moves
12.8.3. SCOT Analysis
12.9. Laster technologies
12.9.1. Overview
12.9.2. SCOT Analysis
12.9.3. Strategic moves
12.10. Vuzix Corporation
12.10.1. Overview
12.10.2. Strategic Moves
12.10.3. SCOT Analysis
12.11. Vital images
12.11.1. Overview
12.11.2. SCOT Analysis
12.11.3. Strategic moves
12.12. WorldViz
12.12.1. Overview
12.12.2. Strategic Moves
12.12.3. SCOT Analysis
12.13. Brainlab AG and others
12.13.1. Overview
12.13.2. Strategic Moves
12.13.3. SCOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5yq9r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-virtual-reality-healthcare-global-market-to-2029---emerging-applications-and-advancement-in-virtual-reality-presents-opportunities-301369785.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for September 6, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at 1.1856.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil steady as Ida outages offset Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices steadied on Monday as gains on production outages after Hurricane Ida were tempered by Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia, reviving concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures fell 16 cents to $72.45 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT). State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Britain forced to fire up coal plant amid record power prices and winter squeeze

    The UK has turned to a coal-fired power station to help boost its energy supply after global gas and power prices hit new highs and wind farms produced very low levels of electricity.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Bankrupt Philippine Airlines returns jets

    Philippine Airlines has set out a survival plan. On Monday (September 6) the country's flag carrier said it would return 22 of its jets to leasing companies. That after it filed for bankruptcy protection last week in the U.S. The airline is now pursuing a financial restructuring. That will see it cut $2 billion in borrowings, and raise new finance. But it doesn't expect a recovery to pre-crisis levels of business until 2024 or 2025. Speaking Monday, Chief Financial Officer Nilo Rodriguez said the company was trying to assess where a recovery would come from: "What we had to look at the whole network in terms of determining the fleet that we would be using for the recovery was, really where, how and where the demand come back quickest, and we believe that this will happen in the short haul, and in the regional markets for Philippine Airlines."Monday's moves will leave Philippine Airlines with 70 jets, down from 92. As part of the survival plan it is also postponing the delivery of 13 new planes from Airbus.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • U.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida

    Damage to oil production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico kept output largely halted on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). About 1.6 million barrels of crude oil remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output also was shut-in, the regulator said.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with