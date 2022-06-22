Insights on the Virus Filtration Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virus Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global virus filtration market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Virus filtration is an effective, non-destructive, and easy to use method of retaining both enveloped and non-enveloped virus particles on the surface or within the pores of a polymeric membrane. It finds extensive applications in continuous bioprocessing, which is gaining traction in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) for providing small facility footprints.

As it does not impact the product quality, it is considered an ideal solution for manufacturing biological products, such as vaccines, somatic cells, gene therapy, and recombinant therapeutic proteins, and enhancing their safety. It is also used to remove blood-borne pathogens from plasma-derived products.



The urgent need for potential therapies and vaccines to treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients under critical conditions is promoting the application of virus filtration in the convalescent plasma for reducing inflammatory mediators. Moreover, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, including single-use equipment, perfusion reactors, and chromatography resins, are positively influencing the adoption of virus filtration in the manufacturing of various biotherapeutic products.

The increasing demand for these products can be associated with the significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Story continues

Additionally, regulatory agencies of numerous countries have mandated virus control at various stages of the drug manufacturing process to ensure the virological safety of biological therapeutics, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of an advanced asymmetric membrane structure that provides no impact on virus retention through pressure variations, high loads, or process interruptions is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clean Cells, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global virus filtration market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global virus filtration market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global virus filtration market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Virus Filtration Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Kits and Reagents

6.1.2.2 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Filtration Systems

6.2.2.2 Chromatography Systems

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Biologicals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

7.1.2.2 Blood and Blood Products

7.1.2.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

7.1.2.4 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Medical Devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Water Purification

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Air Purification

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Contract Research Organizations

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Clean Cells

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Danaher Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Merck KGaA

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Sartorius AG

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp1udz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-virus-filtration-global-market-to-2027---by-product-application-end-use-and-region-301573119.html

SOURCE Research and Markets