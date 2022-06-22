U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.85
    -3.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.27
    -4.25 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2040
    -0.4530 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,063.72
    -888.14 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.93
    -7.15 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Insights on the Virus Filtration Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-use and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virus Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global virus filtration market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Virus filtration is an effective, non-destructive, and easy to use method of retaining both enveloped and non-enveloped virus particles on the surface or within the pores of a polymeric membrane. It finds extensive applications in continuous bioprocessing, which is gaining traction in monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) for providing small facility footprints.

As it does not impact the product quality, it is considered an ideal solution for manufacturing biological products, such as vaccines, somatic cells, gene therapy, and recombinant therapeutic proteins, and enhancing their safety. It is also used to remove blood-borne pathogens from plasma-derived products.

The urgent need for potential therapies and vaccines to treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients under critical conditions is promoting the application of virus filtration in the convalescent plasma for reducing inflammatory mediators. Moreover, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, including single-use equipment, perfusion reactors, and chromatography resins, are positively influencing the adoption of virus filtration in the manufacturing of various biotherapeutic products.

The increasing demand for these products can be associated with the significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

Additionally, regulatory agencies of numerous countries have mandated virus control at various stages of the drug manufacturing process to ensure the virological safety of biological therapeutics, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of an advanced asymmetric membrane structure that provides no impact on virus retention through pressure variations, high loads, or process interruptions is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clean Cells, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global virus filtration market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global virus filtration market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global virus filtration market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Virus Filtration Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Consumables
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Kits and Reagents
6.1.2.2 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Filtration Systems
6.2.2.2 Chromatography Systems
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Biologicals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics
7.1.2.2 Blood and Blood Products
7.1.2.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
7.1.2.4 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Medical Devices
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Water Purification
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Air Purification
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Contract Research Organizations
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Clean Cells
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Danaher Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Merck KGaA
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Sartorius AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp1udz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-virus-filtration-global-market-to-2027---by-product-application-end-use-and-region-301573119.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    The persistent shellacking that growth stocks are taking is creating bargains for long-term investors.

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Exclusive: Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).

  • Why Nio Shares Were Moving Lower Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been on a tear recently, soaring move than 50% in the last three weeks. One reason for that is investor excitement over new models the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has launched. The Wall Street Journal highlighted XPeng's plans to launch two new models next year in an article published yesterday.

  • Altria Stock Is Sliding After the FDA’s One-Two Punch

    The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA will refuse to allow the vape products of Juul Labs to stay on the U.S. market, which would be bad news for investor Altria.

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell S

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius