U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,238.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.50
    +63.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.40
    +9.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.92
    +0.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.50
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.79
    -0.58 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0450
    +0.6570 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,086.44
    -122.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.70
    +14.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.96
    -5.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Insights on the VRF System Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Component, Application and Geography

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VRF System Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VRF system market is estimated to be valued at 11.434 billion in 2019. A typical VRF system consists of an outdoor unit, several indoor units, refrigerant piping running from the outdoor to the indoors, using refnet joints, and communication wiring. They provide powerful heating and cooling for all indoor and outdoor units without the use of air ducts.

Market Drivers

VRF systems are energy efficient, controls temperature precisely, and provide simultaneous heating and cooling services. These advantages provide an edge to these systems over traditional heating systems and are the prime reasons behind its market growth. Another major factor driving the growth of the VRF system market is the growing construction industry and easing of norms for construction and real estate sectors and high energy-saving potential as well as easy and minimum maintenance requirements of VRF systems is the driver of this market.

By type, the heat pump system dominates the market owing to its uses in commercial buildings and residential complexes. By application, the commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth as these systems are highly energy-efficient and have a low cost of operation.

Growth Factors

Growing commercial uses

VRF systems can provide solutions to all HVAC needs irrespective of the size of the complex. They are energy-saving, precise, and easy to maintain in nature. They are well-suited for multi-room schoolhouses or sprawling campuses and have central control. Healthcare facilities demand heat and cooling at the same and these systems are ideal for fresh air, improving climate control, and safeguarding against cross air contamination. They are also used in museums and historical sites as they are ductless. Lobbies, hotels, vast spaces, high-rise office buildings are also shifting to these systems for effective cooling or heating solutions. As commercial infrastructures are expanding and adopting smart design choices in today's time, the market for VRS systems is convinced to expand.

Sustainable approach

The growing environmental concern as a result of the harmful gases emitted by the heating and cooling devices installed in both residential and commercial setups has drawn the attention of the national governments and international agencies. The VRF systems consume less energy by avoiding the need to pump heated water and air throughout a building thereby reducing the cost and adjusting to environmental impact. There is also the advantage of curtailing energy wastage by providing only the heating or cooling energy required during specific times and occupancy loading. Thus, lowering the stress of global warming substantially.

Impact of COVID-19 on the VRF System Market

As commercial establishments remained shut to curb the spread of coronavirus, the demand for VRS systems began to fall from certain end-user industries. However, the demand from the health sector outgrew during this period. Certain studies have even pointed out the benefits of purified air which many contain the spread of the virus, yet concrete proves still waits. The market players have resorted to hardware and system changes like introducing sophisticated airflow-control systems, such as those that are sensitive to pressure, to allow for smoother adjustment of airflows, installing high-performance air-purification systems among others to grab the profitability that arose.

Competitive Insights

The market leaders in the Global VRF System Market are Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Fujitsu, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Danfoss A/S. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL VRF SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cooling-Only Systems
5.3. Heat Pump Systems
5.4. Heat Recovery Systems

6. GLOBAL VRF SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Indoor Unit
6.3. Outdoor Unit
6.4. Refrigerant
6.5. Others

7. GLOBAL VRF SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Industrial
7.3. Residential
7.4. Commercial

8. GLOBAL VRF SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. United States
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Germany
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. United Kingdom
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Spain
8.4.6. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Israel
8.5.4. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Australia
8.6.3. Japan
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. India
8.6.6. Thailand
8.6.7. Taiwan
8.6.8. Indonesia
8.6.9. Others

9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative
9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Johnson Controls
10.2. United Technologies
10.3. Daikin Industries, Ltd
10.4. Fujitsu
10.5. Lennox International Inc.
10.6. LG Electronics
10.7. Panasonic Corporation
10.8. Mitsubishi Electric
10.9. Danfoss A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrlndw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Following Warner Bros. Discovery Spinoff? J.P. Morgan Weighs In

    On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery began trading as a separate entity for the first time after being spun off from AT&T (T). By choosing to go down the tax-free route rather than pursue a more complicated split-off, the spinoff appears to have resonated well with investors. One reason for the positivity revolves around a sense the company will now be able to fully turn its attention to the wireless market, where T faces stiff competition. Mirroring investor sentiment, J.P. Morgan’s Philip Cusick

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Sierra Oncology Stock Soars After $1.9 Billion Takeover by GlaxoSmithKline

    The deal comes ahead of GlaxoSmithKline's planned spinoff of its consumer health division in July.