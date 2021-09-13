Insights on the Warranty Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Infosys, Mize and Oracle Among Others
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warranty Management Market Research Report by Industry, by Deployment, by Software, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Warranty Management Market size was estimated at USD 2,026.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,579.59 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 27.64% to reach USD 8,764.50 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Warranty Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Warranty Management Market, including Brill App Software and Solutions Private Limited, Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd, FieldEZ Technologies Pvt Ltd, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infosys Limited, Insightpro, International Business Machines Corporation, Jamocha Tech Private Limited, MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH, Mize, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., PretaWeb Pty Ltd, PTC Inc., Registria, Inc. by Affect Marketing LLC, SAP SE, SiteOne Services Inc., Tavant Technologies, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Tract Systems US, Inc., Wipro Limited, and Zed-Axis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Warranty Management Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Warranty Management Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Warranty Management Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Warranty Management Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Warranty Management Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Warranty Management Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Warranty Management Market?
