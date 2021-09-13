U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9990
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,006.31
    -414.34 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.40
    +6.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Insights on the Warranty Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Infosys, Mize and Oracle Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warranty Management Market Research Report by Industry, by Deployment, by Software, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Warranty Management Market size was estimated at USD 2,026.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,579.59 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 27.64% to reach USD 8,764.50 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Warranty Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Warranty Management Market, including Brill App Software and Solutions Private Limited, Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd, FieldEZ Technologies Pvt Ltd, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infosys Limited, Insightpro, International Business Machines Corporation, Jamocha Tech Private Limited, MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH, Mize, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., PretaWeb Pty Ltd, PTC Inc., Registria, Inc. by Affect Marketing LLC, SAP SE, SiteOne Services Inc., Tavant Technologies, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Tract Systems US, Inc., Wipro Limited, and Zed-Axis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Warranty Management Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Warranty Management Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Warranty Management Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Warranty Management Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Warranty Management Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Warranty Management Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Warranty Management Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Enablement of uninterrupted information and product flow
5.1.1.2. Scalability for high-performance architecture
5.1.1.3. High-cost warranty processes drive the adoption
5.1.1.4. Customer-centric warranty coverage and enhanced customer experience for dealers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High training cost
5.1.2.2. Automotive analytics and early warning system
5.1.2.3. Warranty management processes are largely ad-hoc and lack best practice
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. A holistic approach to tackle warranty
5.1.3.2. Configured as business needs dictate
5.1.3.3. Integrated warranty management solution
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Big data issues and connectivity challenge
5.1.4.2. Collaborative technology
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Warranty Management Market, by Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aerospace & Defense
6.3. Automotive & Transportation
6.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
6.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate
6.6. Consumer Goods & Retail
6.7. Education
6.8. Energy & Utilities
6.9. Government & Public Sector
6.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences
6.11. Information Technology
6.12. Manufacturing
6.13. Media & Entertainment
6.14. Telecommunication
6.15. Travel & Hospitality

7. Warranty Management Market, by Service
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consulting Services
7.3. Managed Services
7.4. Professional Services
7.5. Support & Maintenance
7.6. Training & Education

8. Warranty Management Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-Cloud
8.3. On-Premises

9. Warranty Management Market, by Software
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Administration Management
9.3. Claim Management
9.4. Service Contract
9.5. Warranty Intelligence

10. Americas Warranty Management Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Warranty Management Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Warranty Management Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Brill App Software and Solutions Private Limited
14.2. Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd
14.3. FieldEZ Technologies Pvt Ltd
14.4. Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB
14.5. Infosys Limited
14.6. Insightpro
14.7. International Business Machines Corporation
14.8. Jamocha Tech Private Limited
14.9. MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH
14.10. Mize, Inc.
14.11. Oracle Corporation
14.12. Pegasystems Inc.
14.13. PretaWeb Pty Ltd
14.14. PTC Inc.
14.15. Registria, Inc. by Affect Marketing LLC
14.16. SAP SE
14.17. SiteOne Services Inc.
14.18. Tavant Technologies, Inc.
14.19. Tech Mahindra Limited
14.20. Tract Systems US, Inc.
14.21. Wipro Limited
14.22. Zed-Axis Technologies Pvt. Ltd

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrkja

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-warranty-management-global-market-to-2026---featuring-infosys-mize-and-oracle-among-others-301375538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.