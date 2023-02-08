U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Insights on the Waste Heat to Power Global Market to 2027: by Application, End-use and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Heat to Power: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global waste heat recovery systems market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the economic benefits realized in $ millions of waste heat recovery systems providers.

The report covers the market for the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for waste heat recovery systems in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes entire waste heat recovery landscape including associated services and technologies like Steam Rankine Cycle (SRC), Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), Kalina Cycle etc.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking measures to contain the economic slowdown.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global market for waste heat recovery systems

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global waste heat recovery systems market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-use, and region

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for waste heat recovery systems, and identification of the regions and countries involved market developments

  • Discussion of the major growth drivers and industry-specific challenges that will shape the market for waste heat recovery systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

  • Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market for waste heat recovery systems

  • Review, analyze and forecast market developments that will affect major end-use application areas, including petroleum refining, cement, heavy metal, chemical, paper, food and beverages, glass, and others

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape of prominent product manufacturers and suppliers of waste heat recovery systems and their recent market developments

  • Company profiles of major players operating in the waste heat recovery industry

Waste heat recovery is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing thermal process and using that heat to generate power. Heat recovery technologies frequently reduce the operating costs for facilities by increasing their energy productivity. Energy intensive processes such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity.

Waste heat comes from a variety of sources, such as heated products leaving industrial operations, hot equipment surfaces, and hot combustion gases released into the atmosphere. Even though some waste heat losses from industrial processes are unavoidable, facilities can minimize these losses by upgrading the effectiveness of their equipment or implementing a waste heat recovery system.

Waste heat recovery comprises capturing and recovering the waste heat in industrial operations to generate mechanical or electrical work. Preheating combustion air, electricity generation, preheating furnace loads, absorption cooling, and space heating are a few examples of uses for waste heat. The major factors driving the waste heat recovery market across the globe include the demand for energy conservation, cohesive government policies, high efficiency, and technological advancement.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Industry Landscape
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraints
3.3 Pricing Analysis
3.4 Macroeconomic Factors of Waste Heat Recovery Market
3.4.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
3.4.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
3.5 Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies/Market Opportunities
4.1 Technology Background
4.2 Opportunities in Waste Heat Recovery Industry
4.3 Waste Heat Recovery Technologies
4.3.1 Heat Exchangers
4.3.2 Load Preheating
4.3.3 Power Generation
4.3.4 Direct Electrical Conversion Devices
4.4 Echogen Heat Engine Technology
4.5 Case Studies

Chapter 5 Thermal and Biological Waste-To-Energy Management
5.1 Thermal Waste-To-Energy
5.2 Biological Waste-To-Energy
5.2.1 Anaerobic Digestion
5.2.2 Bio-Hydrogen
5.2.3 Mechanical Biological Treatment
5.3 Physical Waste-To-Energy

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application and End-Use
6.1 Global Market for Waste Heat Recovery Systems, by Application
6.2 Global Market for Waste Heat Recovery Systems, by End-Use

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
7.1 Global Market for Waste Heat Recovery Systems, by Region
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company Market Share Analysis for Waste Heat Recovery Systems
8.1.1 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abb Ltd.

  • Aura GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Bosch Industriekessel GmbH

  • Boustead International Heaters Ltd.

  • Cochran Ltd.

  • Climeon Ab

  • Durr Aktiengesellschaft

  • Echogen Power Systems, LLC

  • Econotherm Ltd.

  • Enertime Sa

  • Exergy International Srl

  • Forbes Marshall

  • General Electric Co. (Ge)

  • Ihi Corp.

  • John Wood Group plc

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Ormat Technologies, Inc.

  • Rentech Boiler Systems, Inc.

  • Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

  • Thermax Ltd.

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ab3bqy-heat-power?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


