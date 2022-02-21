U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Equipment, Pipe Type, End-use and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions.

Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market.

Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global water pipeline leak detection system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, equipment, pipe type, and end-use

Breakup by Technology:

  • Ultrasonic

  • Smart Ball

  • Magnetic Flux

  • Fiber Optic

  • Others

Breakup by Equipment:

  • Acoustic

  • Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

  • Plastic Pipes

  • Ductile Iron Pipes

  • Stainless Steel Pipes

  • Aluminium Pipes

  • Others

Breakup by End- Use:

  • Industrial

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Municipal

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Poland

  • United Kingdom

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Australia

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being NEC Corporation, Xylem, Inc., SPX Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc, Gutermann AG., 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Key Question Answered in this Report:
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
4. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the equipment?
5. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the pipe type?
6. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the end-use?
7. What are the key regions in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
8. Who are the key companies/players in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Ultrasonic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Smart Ball
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Magnetic Flux
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Fiber Optic
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Acoustic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Acoustic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Pipe Type
8.1 Plastic Pipes
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ductile Iron Pipes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Stainless Steel Pipes
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aluminium Pipes
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Municipal
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Mueller Water Products Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 NEC Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Xylem, Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 SPX Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Gutermann AG.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Badger Meter Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 ABB Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 3M Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials

