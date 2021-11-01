U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,600.18
    -5.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,839.40
    +19.84 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,518.42
    +20.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,332.64
    +35.45 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.67
    +1.10 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0360 (+2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,762.18
    +1,135.95 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.59
    +46.08 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.13
    +45.56 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Insights on the Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global water quality monitoring equipment market is evaluated at US$4.288 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% reaching a market size of US$5.722 billion by the year 2026.

Growing global demand for industrial wastewater treatment is one of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the water quality monitoring equipment market. The rising global scarcity of fresh water is pushing both public and private sectors to invest heavily in water management systems, thus, fuelling the demand for water quality monitoring equipment. Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment also propel the growth of the water quality monitoring equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact on water quality monitoring equipment market

The advent of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the water quality monitoring equipment market given the suspension of activities in several end-user industries. The demand for the equipment witnessed recovery signs in the second half of the year 2020 wherein there was a rise in the concerns towards healthy water due to the widespread scare of the disease. The operations in the industries are resuming gradually abiding by the protocols set by the government and the market for water quality monitoring equipment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The rising consumption of water for industrial or for domestic purposes has instigated a high demand for water quality monitoring devices. A worldwide initiative launched by WHO and International organizations aims at reducing health problems throughout the globe by introducing programs focusing on hygiene, food, water, and shelter.

New sensors, such as turbidity sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, pH sensors, conductivity sensors, chlorine sensors, ORP sensors, and temperature sensors, are designed to analyze water quality. Online Water Quality Monitoring (OWQM) sensors monitor the water distribution system and other analytical technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Portable
5.3. Handheld
5.4. Bench-Top

6. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Industrial
6.3. Commercial
6.4. Laboratory
6.5. Others

7. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Geography

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Danaher Corporation
9.2. Evoqua Water Technologies
9.3. General Electric Company
9.4. Horiba, Ltd.
9.5. OAKTON Instruments
9.6. Pentair
9.7. Shimadzu Corporation
9.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.9. Uponor
9.10. Xylem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eethtx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-water-quality-monitoring-equipment-global-market-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301412904.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil as COP26 play? Here’s why Morgan Stanley says some of the dirtiest companies will benefit from decarbonization.

    World leaders are gathering in Glasgow — or in the case of the top carbon-dioxide emitter, China, by video link — for the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties, or COP26, to discuss climate change. It’s a big moment for investors as well, as they try to identify the companies best positioned to take advantage of decarbonization. According to Morgan Stanley, there are four key actions that COP26 will try to secure: accelerating the phaseout of coal, curtailing deforestation, speeding up the switch electric vehicles and encouraging investment in renewables.

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Did Novavax Just Pass Its Biggest Hurdle?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has kept investors on the edge of their seats all year. Let's take a closer look at the news that might bode well for Novavax -- and its share performance. Novavax postponed its targets for regulatory submissions more than once this year.

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • OPEC+ Heads for a Clash With Biden as Members Reject Call for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ headed for a clash with the U.S. as more members rejected President Joe Biden’s call for the group to raise oil production faster and help reduce gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeOn Monday, Kuwait said the cartel s

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil ticks higher ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures kick off November with modest gains after hitting multiyear highs last month, with investors expecting OPEC+ will remain reluctant to accelerate production increases despite tightening crude supplies.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Used car prices are through the roof and might not improve until 2023

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • 'Severe' supply chain crisis cuts UK's manufacturing output

    UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.

  • Should You Buy Coca-Cola Stock After Q3 Earnings?

    This beverage-making giant is recovering as economies are reopening, but does that make the stock a buy?

  • Top Materials Stocks for November 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.