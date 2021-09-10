U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Water Softeners Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application and Geography

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Softeners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Salt-Based Water Softeners and Salt-Free Water Softeners) and Application (Industrial, Residential, Municipal, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global water softeners market is expected to grow from US$ 10,255.17 million in 2021 to US$ 13,558.77 million by 2028; it is likely to register a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Hard water drastically lowers the life of appliances such as dishwashers, coffee machines, and water heaters due to the build-up of calcium and magnesium. Water softeners help in removing calcium and magnesium ions from hard water and are thus widely used in residential purposes and municipal applications. In addition, rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small towns to metropolitan cities, and surge in population in tier 1 and tier 2 cities have created a need for effective water softener systems. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the global urban population has increased dramatically from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. These factors are driving the demand for soft water for various purposes, which simultaneously translate into a growing need for water softeners.

By type, the global water softeners market is bifurcated into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. In 2020, the salt-based water softeners segment accounted for a larger revenue share. Salt-based water softeners prevent the scaling of bathroom and kitchen taps, faucets, and fixtures and prevent internal damage and corrosion in water-using equipment such as geysers, washing machines, and dishwashers, thereby extending the life of plumbing systems. Moreover, these protect hair and skin from the damaging impacts of hard water. Salt-based water softeners are expected to witness notable demand in the market owing to their growing application across industrial and residential sectors.

Based on application, the water softeners market is segmented into industrial, residential, municipal, and others. The industrial segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Water softeners are extensively used across various industries such as food & beverages, manufacturing, chemicals, and oil & gas to prevent interior corrosion in equipment and pipelines and to recycle wastewater. High levels of hardness-causing salts in water can lead to an increase in energy expenditure, failure of industrial equipment, or perhaps cause the system to fail entirely. Water softener systems treat hard water making it suitable for industrial use.

The water softeners market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global water softeners market. The demand for water softeners is likely to increase in the coming years as the commercial sector across APAC is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Commercial apartments, restaurants, hotels, laundromats, hospitals, and others are installing water softening units to facilitate ease of use and extend the lifetime of their water-handling equipment. Hard water increases total business expenditure, which may be readily avoided by using a commercial water softener. This factor is anticipated to further propel the demand for water softeners from the commercial segment across the region.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Water Softeners Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the water softeners market and has adversely impacted its growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 has declined operational efficiency and interrupted the value chain owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in the value chain have restricted the supply of raw materials, resulting in hindered growth of the market and affecting the development of the end-use markets. However, as economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for water softeners is expected to rise globally in the coming months.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global water softeners market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Water Softeners Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Water Softeners Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Urbanization
5.1.2 Rising Industrialization in Emerging Economies
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Availability of Substitutes
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Product Innovation
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Surging Demand for Salt-Free Water Softeners
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint

6. Water Softeners - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Water Softeners Market Overview
6.2 Water Softeners Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Global Water Softeners Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Water Softeners Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Salt-based Water Softeners
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Salt-based Water Softeners: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Salt-free Water Softeners
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Salt-free Water Softeners: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Water Softeners Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Water Softeners Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Industrial: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Residential: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Municipal
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Municipal: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Water Softeners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Water Softeners Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overview - Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak
10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Water Softeners Market
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles
11.1 Whirlpool Corporation
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 General Electric
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 Ecowater Systems LLC
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 Kinetico Incorporated
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 Harvey Water Softeners Limited
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 Atlas Filtri
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 A.O. Smith Water Technologies
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments
11.8 Culligan Italiana SpA
11.8.1 Key Facts
11.8.2 Business Description
11.8.3 Products and Services
11.8.4 Financial Overview
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Developments
11.9 3M
11.9.1 Key Facts
11.9.2 Business Description
11.9.3 Products and Services
11.9.4 Financial Overview
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Developments
11.10 Euraqua Europe
11.10.1 Key Facts
11.10.2 Business Description
11.10.3 Products and Services
11.10.4 Financial Overview
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Key Developments
11.11 Water2Buy
11.11.1 Key Facts
11.11.2 Business Description
11.11.3 Products and Services
11.11.4 Financial Overview
11.11.5 SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Key Developments
11.12 Viessmann Climate Solutions Se
11.12.1 Key Facts
11.12.2 Business Description
11.12.3 Products and Services
11.12.4 Financial Overview
11.12.5 SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Key Developments
11.13 Cillit
11.13.1 Key Facts
11.13.2 Business Description
11.13.3 Products and Services
11.13.4 Financial Overview
11.13.5 SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Key Developments
11.14 Depurchem
11.14.1 Key Facts
11.14.2 Business Description
11.14.3 Products and Services
11.14.4 Financial Overview
11.14.5 SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Key Developments
11.15 BWT Holding GmbH
11.15.1 Key Facts
11.15.2 Business Description
11.15.3 Products and Services
11.15.4 Financial Overview
11.15.5 SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vvoe0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-water-softeners-global-market-to-2028---by-type-application-and-geography-301373489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

