Insights on the Wax Global Market to 2030 - by Application, Type and Region

The global wax market was valued at $11.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Wax is an organic ingredient that is solid at normal room temperature but becomes free flowing fluid when the temperature is high. The main commercial source of wax is crude oil. However, waxes are produced from plants, lignite, animals, and insects. Paraffin/Mineral wax, synthetic wax, and natural wax are the three types of waxes available in the market. These waxes differ in their chemical composition; however, the presence of normal alkanes is always in high ratio compared to other ingredients.

High requirement of waxes in the packaging industry drives the growth of global wax market. Paraffin waxes offer exceptional resistance to water, hence it is widely used for packaging. Moreover, surge in demand for waxes from applications, including tire & rubber, coating, and floor polishes boosts the growth of market across the globe. Increase in demand for wax from the personal care industry is another driver for the growth of wax industry. Cosmetics and personal care sectors have the maximum usage of wax.

The personal care industry accounted for a healthy share in the global market in 2019. However, the market growth is restricted, due to high prices of synthetic and natural waxes. Moreover, shortage in supply of paraffin/mineral wax hampers the market growth. However, growth in awareness toward natural cosmetics is expected to provide major opportunity for the manufacturers.

The wax market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is segregated into paraffin/mineral wax, synthetic wax, natural wax, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into candles, packaging, emulsions, hot melts, floor polishes, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hugher Company, BASF SE, Cepsa, China National Petroleum Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, HollyFrontier Sinclair Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., The International Group Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wax Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities that do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries, including the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the globe.

COVID-19 pandemic stagnated production activities in various areas such as packaging, cosmetics, chemicals, and candle making. Supply chain disruptions disrupted the supply of raw materials to these industries. As a result, the demand for wax from these industries that depended on wax for production declined. In addition, the decline in demand for cosmetics, candles, and consumer goods reduced the demand for waxes across the globe.

