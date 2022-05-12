U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Insights on the Weather Forecasting Services Global Market to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global weather forecasting services market size was valued at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Weather forecasting services use software, tools, and models to undertake strategic analysis of atmospheric data, to anticipate weather conditions for a specific place within a given time frame. The forecasting technique is based on meteorological functions. Weather forecasting models employ a large amount of organized and unstructured data to produce better analytical output, which allows for the optimization of company profits in various end-use sectors.

Growth associated with the aviation & shipping industry and rise in safety concerns among end-use industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the production of renewable energy fuels the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with weather forecasting models and lack of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in computing systems and growth of the transportation industry among developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented based on forecasting type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global weather forecasting services market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
]3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers
3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.7. Patent Landscape
3.8. Competitive Heatmap
3.9. Regulatory Guidelines

Chapter 4: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Forecasting Type
4.1. Market Overview
4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Forecasting Type
4.2. Long Range Forecasting
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.3. Medium Range Forecasting
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.4. Short Range Forecasting
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by End Use Industry
5.1. Market Overview
5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by End Use Industry
5.2. Energy and Utilities
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.3. Aviation
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.4. Transportation
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.5. Bfsi
5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.6. Agriculture
5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.7. Media
5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.8. Manufacturing
5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.9. Retail
5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.10. Others
5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.10.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles
7.1. Accuweather, Inc.
7.1.1. Company Overview
7.1.2. Key Executives
7.1.3. Company Snapshot
7.1.4. Operating Business Segments
7.1.5. Product Portfolio
7.1.6. Business Performance
7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.2. Bmt Group
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Key Executives
7.2.3. Company Snapshot
7.2.4. Operating Business Segments
7.2.5. Product Portfolio
7.2.6. Business Performance
7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.3. Enav S. P. A.
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Key Executives
7.3.3. Company Snapshot
7.3.4. Operating Business Segments
7.3.5. Product Portfolio
7.3.6. Business Performance
7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.4. Fugro
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Key Executives
7.4.3. Company Snapshot
7.4.4. Operating Business Segments
7.4.5. Product Portfolio
7.4.6. Business Performance
7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.5. Global Weather Corporation
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Key Executives
7.5.3. Company Snapshot
7.5.4. Operating Business Segments
7.5.5. Product Portfolio
7.5.6. Business Performance
7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.6. Met Office
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Key Executives
7.6.3. Company Snapshot
7.6.4. Operating Business Segments
7.6.5. Product Portfolio
7.6.6. Business Performance
7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.7. Precision Weather Services
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Key Executives
7.7.3. Company Snapshot
7.7.4. Operating Business Segments
7.7.5. Product Portfolio
7.7.6. Business Performance
7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.8. Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Key Executives
7.8.3. Company Snapshot
7.8.4. Operating Business Segments
7.8.5. Product Portfolio
7.8.6. Business Performance
7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.9. Skyview Systems Ltd.
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Key Executives
7.9.3. Company Snapshot
7.9.4. Operating Business Segments
7.9.5. Product Portfolio
7.9.6. Business Performance
7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.10. The Weather Company
7.10.1. Company Overview
7.10.2. Key Executives
7.10.3. Company Snapshot
7.10.4. Operating Business Segments
7.10.5. Product Portfolio
7.10.6. Business Performance
7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jrt3i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


