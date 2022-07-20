Insights on the Weight Management Global Market to 2027 - by Diet, Service, Equipment and Region

Company Logo

Global Weight Management Market

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight management market reached a value of US$ 470 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 684.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Weight management is the process of adopting the lifestyle and dietary changes to maintain healthy body weight. Most weight management strategies promote healthy eating and daily physical activity based on the person's height, gender and age. Nowadays, people are adopting various weight management programs that consist of meal replacement products, low-calorie foods and beverages, low-calorie sweeteners, green tea/herbal tea, exercise programs and surgeries.



Unhealthy lifestyles and rapid consumption of fast food have led to higher obesity rates. This has led to rising occurrences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and heart attacks. Consequently, consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and adopting nutritious diets and workout programs to stay healthy and fit. This represents one of the key factors driving the market toward growth.

Moreover, the rising incidences of obesity and overweight are also putting a major strain on public healthcare budgets across the globe. This is prompting governments and corporations to take initiatives to reduce the prevalence of these conditions through incentives and wellness programs.

In addition to this, several leading manufacturers have launched new dietary supplements containing various ingredients, such as fibers, herbs and minerals, that help consumers in attaining a better metabolism rate. This has positively impacted the weight management industry worldwide. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include increasing disposable incomes and consumer expenditure capacities, along with the emerging gym-culture and the rising uptake of weight-loss supplements.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players are:

Herbalife International, Inc.

NutriSystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

eDiets.com

Brunswick Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

Golds Gym International, Inc.

Amer Sports

Technogym SPA

Jenny Craig Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Kellogg Company

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Cyber International, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global weight management market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global weight management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the diet?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global weight management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What are the profit margins in industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Weight Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Diet

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Equipment

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Diet

6.1 Functional Beverages

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Functional Food

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Dietary Supplements

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Health Clubs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Consultation Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Weight Loss Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Equipment

8.1 Fitness Equipment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.1.2.1 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

8.1.2.2 Strength Training Equipment

8.1.2.3 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Surgical Equipment

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment

8.2.2.2 Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Herbalife International, Inc.

14.3.2 NutriSystem, Inc.

14.3.3 Weight Watchers International, Inc.

14.3.4 eDiets.com

14.3.5 Brunswick Corporation

14.3.6 Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

14.3.7 Golds Gym International, Inc.

14.3.8 Amer Sports

14.3.9 Technogym SPA

14.3.10 Jenny Craig Inc.

14.3.11 Medtronic Inc.

14.3.12 Kellogg Company

14.3.13 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

14.3.14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

14.3.15 Cyber International, Inc.

14.3.16 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.17 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww9e0o

