Insights on the Welding Consumables Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Welding Technique, End-use Industries and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Global Welding Consumables Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global welding consumables market reached a value of US$ 15.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 21.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.58% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Welding consumables refer to flux and filler metals that are used in the process of welding. Filler metals are melted to create a strong joint between two metals, whereas flux prevents the oxidation of hot metals during this process. Some of the raw materials utilized in the production of welding consumables include nickel, copper, rutile, ilmenite and aluminum.

These consumables ensure cost-effective welding, assist in safeguarding the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool. As a result, they are extensively employed in the construction, automobile, energy, ship building and aerospace industries.

Market Drivers:

In the automobile industry, welding consumables are used in the production of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts. Improvements in the safety features of vehicles, along with evolving automobile designs, have escalated the sales of automobiles, thereby bolstering the growth of the welding consumables market.

Moreover, the introduction of several development and housing projects has provided thrust to the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India and South Africa. Some of the other factors that are stimulating the growth of the market are industrialization, urbanization, rising foreign direct investments (FDI) and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global welding consumables market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Voestalpine AG, Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Denyo Co., Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Arcon Welding Equipment, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global welding consumables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global welding consumables industry?

  • Which are the popular product types?

  • What are the various welding techniques?

  • What are the major End-use industries?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global welding consumables industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global welding consumables market?

  • What is the structure of the global welding consumables industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

  • How are welding consumables manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Welding Consumables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Welding Technique
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Stick Electrodes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solid Wires
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flux Cored Wires
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 SAW Wires and Fluxes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Welding Technique
7.1 Arc Welding
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Resistance Welding
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Oxyfuel Welding
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Ultrasonic Welding
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industries
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automobile
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Energy
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Shipbuilding
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Aerospace
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Industrial Equipment
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Voestalpine AG
14.3.2 Colfax Corporation
14.3.3 The Lincoln Electric Company
14.3.4 Air Liquide
14.3.5 Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.
14.3.6 Obara Corporation
14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
14.3.9 Denyo Co., Ltd.
14.3.10 Fronius International GmbH
14.3.11 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.
14.3.12 Kemppi Oy
14.3.13 Arcon Welding Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6znq6

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


