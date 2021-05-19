Insights on the Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Report



The Western Europe and Nordic data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2020-2026.



The market witnessed supply chain-related challenges in Q1 and Q2 2020 for both IT infrastructure and support infrastructure providers. However, these recovered in Q3 2020. The market growth was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations where data centers were deemed essential services. A majority of the demand for data center services is contributed by cloud-based service providers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of western Europe and Nordic data center market during the forecast period:

5G boosting Edge Data Center Investments

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

The study considers the present scenario of Western Europe and Nordic data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Western Europe And Nordic Data Center Market Segmentation

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. In 2020, the IT infrastructure adoption among newly established and existing data centers grew significantly. Germany is the leading market in the IT infrastructure spending, followed by the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland. The emergence of software-defined architectures and converged infrastructure expects to drive the IT infrastructure solutions market in Western Europe. Similarly, the increasing adoption of cloud computing services in the Nordic region leads to increased procurement of IT infrastructure components. Finland, Sweden, and Denmark are the leading contributors to cloud adoption, with 50% of enterprises using cloud computing services.



Several Western Europe facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as reducing the OPEX through lower maintenance costs and decreasing UPS battery failure chances. Vendors are continuously coming out with innovative UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost. The construction of large and mega data center facilities in Western Europe and Nordics is likely to aid the generators market. DRUPS solutions are likely to witness high demand among data centers, with multiple modules having the capacity of up to 2 MW in N+N redundant configurations.



Several Western Europe data centers support free cooling systems that include adiabatic coolers, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chiller systems. Water-based cooling includes water-treatment plants and systems that can aid water consumption by up to 20%. Most operators procure 45U-52U rack cabinets. The procurement of 42U racks is declining in the market.



Western Europe is the most active market for data center construction in Europe. The increase in data center demand has increased revenue opportunities for contractors and sub-contractors in the industry. A significant data center construction in the region is managed by Europe-based construction service providers, including architects and engineering firms. However, the non-availability of skilled workforce to handle multiple hyperscale projects is a major challenge for several contractors in the region. Hyperscale data center development will be a major boost for contractors and sub-contractors operating in the Nordic region. Most hyperscale projects are built in collaboration with global data center construction contractors and sub-contractors.



Western Europe and Nordic data center market size by tier standards is expected to reach approx. USD 12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 5%. There are 112 Tier III certified facilities in Western Europe and Nordic region, with the UK, Spain, Italy, and Lithuania leading the list. Most new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The European region hosts around 50 facilities that are Tier IV certified facilities. Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK have several Tier IV facilities. These facilities are equipped with at least 2N+1 redundancy in the infrastructure that makes the facility fault-tolerant, with UPS systems and PDUs having 2N+2 redundancy. Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft are major hyperscale developers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

2. What are the upcoming industry applications for data centers?

3. Which are the major IT companies operating in the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

4. What are the top trends driving the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

5. Which segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

6. How does COVID-19 affect the data center market landscape?



