U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,094.50
    -28.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    -182.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,064.75
    -147.25 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.30
    -16.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.61
    -0.88 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    -0.47 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +3.10 (+15.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1100
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,416.79
    -4,326.67 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.24
    -151.90 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.48
    -78.76 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Insights on the Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Report

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2020-2026.

The market witnessed supply chain-related challenges in Q1 and Q2 2020 for both IT infrastructure and support infrastructure providers. However, these recovered in Q3 2020. The market growth was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations where data centers were deemed essential services. A majority of the demand for data center services is contributed by cloud-based service providers.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of western Europe and Nordic data center market during the forecast period:

  • 5G boosting Edge Data Center Investments

  • Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

  • Innovative UPS Battery Technology

  • Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

The study considers the present scenario of Western Europe and Nordic data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Western Europe And Nordic Data Center Market Segmentation

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. In 2020, the IT infrastructure adoption among newly established and existing data centers grew significantly. Germany is the leading market in the IT infrastructure spending, followed by the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland. The emergence of software-defined architectures and converged infrastructure expects to drive the IT infrastructure solutions market in Western Europe. Similarly, the increasing adoption of cloud computing services in the Nordic region leads to increased procurement of IT infrastructure components. Finland, Sweden, and Denmark are the leading contributors to cloud adoption, with 50% of enterprises using cloud computing services.

Several Western Europe facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as reducing the OPEX through lower maintenance costs and decreasing UPS battery failure chances. Vendors are continuously coming out with innovative UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost. The construction of large and mega data center facilities in Western Europe and Nordics is likely to aid the generators market. DRUPS solutions are likely to witness high demand among data centers, with multiple modules having the capacity of up to 2 MW in N+N redundant configurations.

Several Western Europe data centers support free cooling systems that include adiabatic coolers, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chiller systems. Water-based cooling includes water-treatment plants and systems that can aid water consumption by up to 20%. Most operators procure 45U-52U rack cabinets. The procurement of 42U racks is declining in the market.

Western Europe is the most active market for data center construction in Europe. The increase in data center demand has increased revenue opportunities for contractors and sub-contractors in the industry. A significant data center construction in the region is managed by Europe-based construction service providers, including architects and engineering firms. However, the non-availability of skilled workforce to handle multiple hyperscale projects is a major challenge for several contractors in the region. Hyperscale data center development will be a major boost for contractors and sub-contractors operating in the Nordic region. Most hyperscale projects are built in collaboration with global data center construction contractors and sub-contractors.

Western Europe and Nordic data center market size by tier standards is expected to reach approx. USD 12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 5%. There are 112 Tier III certified facilities in Western Europe and Nordic region, with the UK, Spain, Italy, and Lithuania leading the list. Most new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The European region hosts around 50 facilities that are Tier IV certified facilities. Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK have several Tier IV facilities. These facilities are equipped with at least 2N+1 redundancy in the infrastructure that makes the facility fault-tolerant, with UPS systems and PDUs having 2N+2 redundancy. Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft are major hyperscale developers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
2. What are the upcoming industry applications for data centers?
3. Which are the major IT companies operating in the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
4. What are the top trends driving the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
5. Which segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
6. How does COVID-19 affect the data center market landscape?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Electricity Pricing in Western Europe And The Nordics
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
7.3 Submarine Cables

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Boost Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy
8.3 Innovative Ups Battery Technology
8.4 Adoption of District Heating By Data Centers
8.5 Increased Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

9 Market Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 Enhancing Data Center Demand
9.2 Cloud Adoption Driving The Data Center Market
9.3 Increasing Demand For Big Data & Iot Investments
9.4 Rise In Colocation Investments
9.5 M&As Fueling Data Center Growth
9.6 Tax Incentives Increasing Data Center Investments
9.7 Data Regulations Increasing Cloud & Colocation Data Center Investments

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Power & Network Outages
10.2 Security Challenges In Data Centers
10.3 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.5 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6 General Construction
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Network Infrastructure
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Generators
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Racks
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.2.1 Market Overview
16.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Chiller Units
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6 Other Cooling Units
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.2.1 Market Overview
17.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.2.1 Market Overview
18.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.3.1 Market Overview
18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Building & Engineering Design
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Physical Security
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6 DCIM/BMS
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.3.1 Market Overview
19.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Tier III
19.4.1 Market Overview
19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Tier IV
19.5.1 Market Overview
19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21 Western Europe

22 Nordic Region

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 IT Infrastructure
23.1.1 Server Infrastructure
23.1.2 Storage Infrastructure
23.1.3 Network Infrastructure
23.2 Electrical Infrastructure
23.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
23.4 General Construction

24 Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

25 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

26 Prominent Construction Contractors

27 Prominent Data Center Investors

28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix
30.1 Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccod3j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

    Chinese regulators have tightened restrictions that ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency, marking a fresh crackdown on digital coins. Many of the new rules expand on previous restrictions aimed at cryptocurrencies and close loopholes that had allowed some finance and payment firms to continue in the trade. Three financial industry associations on Tuesday directed their members, which include banks and online payment firms, not to offer clients any services involving cryptocurrency, such as currency exchanges, registration, trading, clearing and settlement.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Why Cathie Wood’s ARKK Is Still Betting on Coinbase

    Champion growth investor Cathie Wood has had a tough year. But consistency of approach could be her secret weapon, says our columnist.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Alibaba leads $400 million funding in Masan's retail firm, first Vietnam investment

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leading a $400 million funding in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp, marking its first investment in one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. A consortium comprising Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia, is acquiring a 5.5% stake in The CrownX, in a deal that will also strengthen Lazada, Alibaba's Southeast Asian e-commerce platform, Masan said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount Amid China Cryptocurrency Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China conveyed a statement reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.The largest token fell below $40,000 for the first time since early February, dropping as much as 10% to $38,973 on Wednesday and continuing a weeklong slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Ether, Dogecoin and last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, also retreated.“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they’re not real currencies, according to a notice posted on the PBOC’s official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the notice said.The statement doesn’t have any new regulatory steps, according to Yu Lingqu, a vice director at the China Development Institute think-tank in Shenzhen. The notice was conveyed by the central bank but compiled by industry associations rather than government officials, making it less powerful, according to Liu Yang, a lawyer at Beijing-based law firm DeHeng Law Offices.“They just want caution,” said Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet. “They feel the market is over-hyped, there’s speculative trading, they’re looking out for the best interests of the people.”Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC.”Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday, as well as the 200-day moving average around $39,800. Breaching the 200-DMA could mean it drops to $30,000, where it’s previously found support.Read more: Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in FocusFor Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about Bitcoin.“TSLA’s entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I’ve personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind,” Ouellette said. The EV-maker’s retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse,” he said.Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of assets under management overall.“When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “When you combine this with the news out of China, it’s not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Central Bank Digital Currency Would Be Bad for the US

    Calls to "catch" China on digital currency downplay the promise of open financial technology, says Circle's head of global policy.

  • Run Your Race: Money wisdom from Vanguard's Jack Brennan

    When it comes to financial advice, you could do worse than listen to someone who helped steer more money than almost anyone else on the planet. When he was chairman and CEO of investment giant Vanguard Group, Jack Brennan oversaw a company that has since grown to over $7 trillion in assets. An avid marathoner, Brennan sat down with Reuters to talk about how to pace yourself for the long-distance race of financial security.

  • Dow Futures Up 90 Pts as Walmart, Home Depot Report Blowout Earnings

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way, helped by renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve retaining its ultra-easy monetary policy, while strong earnings from the retail sector again testify to the strength of consumer demand. Large-cap retailers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported blowout first quarters, helped by the last round of stimulus checks that put more money in consumers' pockets, while Macy’s (NYSE:M) raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings, betting on pent-up demand as shoppers return to its stores. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 Futures traded 11 points, or 0.3%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 90 points, or 0.7%.

  • Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low and dragged down the prices of other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it as low as $38,514, for a 9% fall. The cryptocurrency has tumbled nearly 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14.

  • Wall Street Opens Lower on Crypto Jitters; Dow Flat

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • $70 Oil, $200 Iron, $10,000 Copper: Commodities Smash Milestones

    (Bloomberg) -- When headline crude futures topped $70 a barrel on Tuesday, it was just the latest landmark in a banner year for raw materials.From copper to iron ore and oil, prices have rallied broadly in 2021, as the global economy emerges from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic and fires up demand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks a broad basket of raw materials, is up 21% since January, putting it on track for the best year since 2016.Copper surged to an all-time high this month, bursting through $10,000 a ton in the process. Iron ore also hit a record recently with the steelmaking raw material surging as China churns out more of the alloy that ever. Now oil’s joining in, with Brent crude topping $70 a barrel, and retail gasoline prices above $3 a gallon in the U.S.Together, they’re latest signs of a global economy that is starting to see inflationary forces at work. The prices of the raw materials used to make everything from houses to coffee are skyrocketing, underscoring the giant reflation trade that has gripped global markets this year.“It’s driven by inflation concerns and demand,” said Giovanni Staunovo commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Commodities are reopening-and-reflation trades.”Beyond of raw materials, there are wider booms underway across commodity markets. Argentina’s government is limiting exports of beef, a staple in the country, to try to contain runaway inflation that’s approaching 50% annually. Wheat, corn, and sugar all hit multiyear highs recently, while palm oil reached a record and soybean oil is trading near an all-time high.Gold rose to the highest in more than three months, breaking out of a downtrend its held since August, on growing inflation concerns and assurances on monetary policy.Economic RecoveryCopper has been one of the main beneficiaries of a broad economic recovery and vast stimulus programs around the world, but investors are also getting excited about the longer-term outlook.The metal is crucial for nearly all the technologies and infrastructure needed to decarbonize the global economy with supply struggling to keep pace with consumption. A lack of mine investment and paucity of new projects has prompted forecasts of shortages.There’s optimism among oil bulls that the crude market will keep running hot into the summer too. Continued restrictions on flying are likely to force people into their cars when they go on vacation, potentially proving to be a boon in road fuels demand. Meanwhile airlines are growing optimistic that some regions will be able to open their borders as vaccinations progress.As a result big banks have rolled out a wealth of bullish takes on the sector. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says a goldilocks scenario is forming for the commodities sector, with inflation starting to rise but monetary policy not yet tightening. Top trader Trafigura Group has talked up the prospects for copper to hit $15,000 a ton in the coming decade.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, extending losses

    Stock futures opened lower on Tuesday, adding to losses after the three major indexes posted a second straight day of declines during the regular trading day.

  • Alibaba Leads $400 Million Investment in Vietnam Retail Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and partners are investing $400 million in Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp.’s retail arm, a deal that will expand the Chinese e-commerce giant’s online groceries business in Southeast Asia.Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia are leading a consortium that will take a 5.5% stake in The CrownX, which holds Masan’s interests in Masan Consumer Holdings and VinCommerce, while the conglomerate will own 80.2% of the firm following the investment, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal implies a pre-investment valuation of $6.9 billion for The CrownX, the statement showed.Masan is in advanced talks with other investors on a further investment of $300 million to $400 million into The CrownX that is expected to close in 2021, the company said. Shares of the Vietnamese corporation rallied as much as 2.7% in early trading Tuesday.As part of the deal, the Vietnamese retail firm will team up with Alibaba’s Southeast Asian unit Lazada to expand its digital business in the country. Jack Ma’s corporation is seeking to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia, home to more than 650 million people, as competition and regulatory scrutiny intensify in its home market of China. Vietnam’s digital economy is forecast to grow to $52 billion by 2025, an annual 29% increase from 2020, according to estimates by Bain & Co., Google and Temasek.“The move should strengthen Lazada’s competitive position by broadening its offerings in groceries, similar to the RedMart acquisition in Singapore,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling said. “The Southeast Asia e-commerce markets are nascent and Alibaba will probably invest much more in the future, especially since competition in the region is increasing.”VinCommerce will provide groceries to Lazada’s e-commerce platform in Vietnam and turn its physical stores into pick-up points for online orders, according to the statement. Groceries account for half of the country’s retail market and a quarter of consumer spending, but online penetration is still nascent, the statement said.“Our immediate priority is to modernize Vietnam’s grocery market and develop an unparalleled consumer proposition from assortment to shopping experience,” said Danny Le, chief executive officer of Masan Group.Masan Group is controlled by Vietnamese tycoon Nguyen Dang Quang. Founded in 1996, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm is best-known for its fish sauce which it sells under brands including Chin-Su and Nam Ngu, according to its website. It has interests in retailing and mining as well as a stake in Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank, commonly known as Techcombank. Its VinCommerce arm operates one of the country’s largest convenience store chains.The CrownX is targeting online gross merchandise value to account for at least 5% of total sales in the coming years.(Updates with Masan’s share performance in third paragraph, analyst comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Fall for Second Day on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined for a second day with losses steepening in the final 15 minutes of trading as investors weighed the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices.All three of the main U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower after megacap technology stocks including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. erased earlier gains. Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined, with energy stocks leading losses as oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook. Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases. Inflation concerns intensified last week when the government reported the fastest increase in consumer prices since 2008 and commodities from iron ore to Brent crude rose to multiyear highs.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “It’s a new set of circumstances for markets, so we’ve had more churn over the last couple of weeks. I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.“The fact that inflation and interest rates are on the way up, I think we have to recognize that returns overall in the U.S. equity market from this point will be very modest and perhaps volatile compared to what we have enjoyed especially over the last 12 to 15 months,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again. There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. A return to the accord could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports and bring more supply to the market.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:07 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.6% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4187The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.92 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,870 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fossil Fuels Aren't Going Away; Continue To Lead

    Devon Energy is one of the many oil stocks moving today. Weekly chart shows volume drying up during base and ramping up on the right side.