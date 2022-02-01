U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.76
    -9.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,117.02
    -14.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,178.01
    -61.88 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.75
    +0.29 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.30 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1257
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0220 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0061 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7450
    -0.3790 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,457.07
    +614.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.80
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.18
    +66.81 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Insights on the WiFi As A Service Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Location Type, Enterprise Size, End-use Industry and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WiFi As A Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global WiFi as a service market reached a value of US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

WiFi as a Service (WaaS) is a subscription-based system that combines infrastructure, software, and managed services. It is easy, time-efficient, requires no cable installation, and provides 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting of configuration issues. It offers reliable network access for back-office and customer use while delivering a platform for building an intelligent multichannel customer experience. As a result, it is deployed in organizations with limited information technology (IT) resources for secure wireless local area network (WLAN) access across various locations. It also enables users to attain a fast data network as it can be managed via a network operating center (NOC)

The digital transformation of business operations represents one of the key factors driving the need for WaaS for supporting mobile communications, boosting productivity, and streamlining collaboration. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to enable always-on security protection, reduce latency, and allow organizations to gain a competitive advantage.

Apart from this, it is being widely adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gather analytics about customer interactions and take actions in real-time. Furthermore, the emerging trend of WiFi marketing, which is an innovative way for brick-and-mortar businesses to build customer loyalty, run targeted digital ads, send emails and messages, and automate customer communications, is driving the market. Besides this, WaaS is employed in the healthcare industry to enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely and provide timely health information, reminders, and support. This, in confluence with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and easy access to medical facilities, is catalyzing the demand for WaaS to help improve patients' quality of life

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Singtel, Telstra Corporation Limited and Viasat Inc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wifi as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wifi as a service market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the location type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global wifi as a service market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global WiFi As A Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Professional Services
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Managed Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Location Type
7.1 Indoor
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Outdoor
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Telecom and IT
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Education
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Hospitality
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Transportation
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Arista Networks Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 CommScope Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Extreme Networks
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Fortinet Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Fujitsu Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Juniper Networks Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Riverbed Technology Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Rogers Communications Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Singtel
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Telstra Corporation Limited
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 Viasat Inc.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kuuca

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-wifi-as-a-service-global-market-to-2027---by-component-location-type-enterprise-size-end-use-industry-and-region-301472503.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • AT&T, Discovery Fall on Dividend Reduction in Warner Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares declined after the telecommunications giant said it will pay a dividend at the lower end of its previously announced range following the spinoff of its WarnerMedia business to Discovery Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Pu

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    After routinely posting flat revenue growth numbers in past quarters, it delivered on its promise to deliver "mid-single-digit" revenue increases. The tech giant endured years of struggle as it sought to transform itself into more of a cloud company, and it took nearly two years under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna to reach this point. IBM started its new future much stronger, reporting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $16.7 billion.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia May Disappoint Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    AT&T ‘s decision Tuesday to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders isn’t a surprise given recent comments by CEO John Stankey. But the move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T ‘s shares outstanding. Shares of AT&T (ticker: T) were down 93 cents, or 3.6%, to $24.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?

    On that note, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) develops minimally invasive medical-aesthetics devices that can provide similar effects to laser skin treatments and even plastic surgery. Its aesthetics hardware might be able to steal market share from multiple competing techniques, as it's far easier for customers to commit to a less-invasive beauty treatment performed under local anesthesia than it is to commit to undergoing highly invasive plastic surgery. Plus, the stock's valuation is currently quite reasonable, which might leave investors wondering what the catch is.