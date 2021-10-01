Insights on the Wind Power Global Market to 2031 - Featuring HZ Windpower, Sinovel Wind Group and Vestas Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Power Market - China and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the China and global wind power market to accurately gauge its growth potential. the study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the China and global wind power market in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. the report also provides insightful information about how the wind power market in China and across the globe would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the wind power market in China and across the globe, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. the publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the wind power market in China and across the globe during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the wind power market in China and across the globe, and estimates statistics related to the market in terms of volume (Units/MW) and value (US$ Bn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the China and global wind power market, along with key information and a competition outlook. the report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the wind power market in China and across the globe, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced by these players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on China and Global Wind Power Market

The report provides detailed information about the wind power market in China and across the globe on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the Chinese and global market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the China and global market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which segment of the wind power market in China and across the globe would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the wind power market in China and across the globe?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the China and global wind power market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the China and global wind power market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.4. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

2.4.1.1. Drivers

2.4.1.2. Restraints

2.4.1.3. Opportunities

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6.1. Threat of Substitutes

2.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.6.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.6.5. Degree of Competition

2.7. Value Chain Analysis



3. CAPEX Analysis



4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Component

5.1. Key Findings and Introduction

5.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2020 - 2031

5.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Turbine, 2020 - 2031

5.2.1.1. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Up to 03 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.2.1.2. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 03 MW - 06 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.2.1.3. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Above 06 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Blade, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 58 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 67 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 74 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 108 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.2.5. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Others, 2020 - 2031

5.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Tower, 2020 - 2031

5.2.3.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 100 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.3.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 125 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.3.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 140 Meters, 2020 - 2031

5.2.3.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Others, 2020 - 2031

5.2.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Nacelle, 2020 - 2031

5.2.4.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Up to 03 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.2.4.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 03 MW - 06 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.2.4.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Above 06 MW, 2020 - 2031

5.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Component



6. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Location

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Location, 2020 - 2031

6.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Onshore, 2020 - 2031

6.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Offshore, 2020 - 2031

6.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Location



7. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Application

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2020 - 2031

7.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Utility, 2020 - 2031

7.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Industrial, 2020 - 2031

7.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Residential & Commercial, 2020 - 2031

7.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Application



8. Global Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Region

8.1. Global Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

8.1.1. North America

8.1.1.1. U.S.

8.1.1.2. Canada

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.2.1. Germany

8.1.2.2. U.K.

8.1.2.3. France

8.1.2.4. Italy

8.1.2.5. Spain

8.1.2.6. Russia & CIS

8.1.2.7. Rest of Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.3.1. China

8.1.3.2. India

8.1.3.3. Japan

8.1.3.4. ASEAN

8.1.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Latin America

8.1.4.1. Brazil

8.1.4.2. Mexico

8.1.4.3. Rest of Latin America

8.1.5. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5.1. GCC

8.1.5.2. South Africa

8.1.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.2. Global Wind Power Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. Competition Landscape

9.1. Competition Matrix

9.2. China and Global Wind Power Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

9.3. Market Footprint Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. HZ Windpower NA

9.4.1.1. Company Details

9.4.1.2. Company Description

9.4.1.3. Business Overview

9.4.2. GOLDWIND

9.4.2.1. Company Details

9.4.2.2. Company Description

9.4.2.3. Business Overview

9.4.2.4. Financial Details

9.4.2.5. Strategic Overview

9.4.3. Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

9.4.3.1. Company Details

9.4.3.2. Company Description

9.4.3.3. Business Overview

9.4.4. Mingyang Smart Energy

9.4.4.1. Company Details

9.4.4.2. Company Description

9.4.4.3. Business Overview

9.4.5. ENVISION GROUP

9.4.5.1. Company Details

9.4.5.2. Company Description

9.4.5.3. Business Overview

9.4.6. Vestas

9.4.6.1. Company Details

9.4.6.2. Company Description

9.4.6.3. Business Overview

9.4.6.4. Financial Details

9.4.6.5. Strategic Overview

9.4.7. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

9.4.7.1. Company Details

9.4.7.2. Company Description

9.4.7.3. Business Overview

9.4.7.4. Financial Details

9.4.7.5. Strategic Overview

9.4.8. Suzlon Energy Limited

9.4.8.1. Company Details

9.4.8.2. Company Description

9.4.8.3. Business Overview

9.4.8.4. Financial Details

9.4.8.5. Strategic Overview

9.4.9. GENERAL ELECTRIC

9.4.9.1. Company Details

9.4.9.2. Company Description

9.4.9.3. Business Overview

9.4.9.4. Financial Details

9.4.9.5. Strategic Overview

9.4.10. Dongfang Electric Co. Ltd.

9.4.10.1. Company Details

9.4.10.2. Company Description

9.4.10.3. Business Overview

9.4.11. CRRC Corporation Limited

9.4.11.1. Company Details

9.4.11.2. Company Description

9.4.11.3. Business Overview

9.4.11.4. Financial Details

9.4.11.5. Strategic Overview



10. Primary Research - Key Insights



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkr9xe

