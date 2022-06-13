U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Insights on the Window Covering Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Hunter Douglas, Bombay Dyeing, Welspun India and Skandia Window Fashions

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Window Covering Market

Global Window Covering Market
Global Window Covering Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window Covering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Blinds & Shades, Curtains), by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Installation, by Technology, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global window covering market size is expected to reach USD 60.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising income levels, changing lifestyles, and the influence of other cultures have all contributed to increased consumer expenditure on home decor. Over the forecast period, all of these aspects are expected to present considerable growth possibilities to market vendors.

Furthermore, with increasing urbanization and globalization, home decor has been gaining more prominence in developed countries, as well as emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China. This scenario is boosting the demand for window coverings in the residential sector. Moreover, different technologies and improvements, such as sensor-based coverings, together with an increase in the number of smart homes, provide growth potential.

Smart solutions are bringing connected shades, blinds, and curtains to the home interior, significantly improving comfort and convenience, while always maintaining the right balance of natural and artificial light, occupant well-being, and convenience. For example, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Somfy, a leader in smart motorization solutions for homes and buildings, unveiled its new Smart Shading and Sonesse ULTRA 30 WireFree Zigbee Li-Ion motor.

The market faces a challenge from the easy availability of low-quality and counterfeit products at low rates, as well as the major slowing of the supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant restrictions, market sellers reported a drop in bespoke window covering sales. Additionally, a sizable DIY industry has evolved as a means of facilitating economical restoration.

The market is consolidated in nature, with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players. The market is driven by innovation in design, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures. Key players are focusing on smart solutions to expand their customer bases and stay ahead of the competition. Along with strong economic growth, these trends will contribute to market growth in the foreseeable term.

Window Covering Market Report Highlights

  • North America was the largest regional division in terms of revenue in 2021. The demand for window curtains and drapes for interior spaces is booming in the North American market due to the increasing penetration of smart technologies in households in the U.S. and Canada.

  • The blinds and shades segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Due to technological developments such as remote control shades and automatic weather sensor shades, blinds and shades are becoming more popular.

  • During the forecast period, the online segment is expected to expand at a faster CAGR. The increasing availability of a wide range of products from different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discounts on e-commerce platforms are among the major factors driving the segment.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Window Covering Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Window Covering Market
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Driver Impact Analysis
3.5.2. Restraint Impact Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. Roadmap of Window Covering Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Window Covering Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Blinds & Shades
5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
5.3. Curtains
5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
5.4. Shutters
5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)

Chapter 6. Window Covering Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)

Chapter 7. Window Covering Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Online
7.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
7.3. Offline
7.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
7.3.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.3.3. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
7.3.4. Specialty Stores
7.3.5. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
7.3.6. Multi Brand Stores
7.3.7. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)

Chapter 8. Window Covering Market: Installation Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Installation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
8.2. New Construction
8.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
8.3. Retrofit
8.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)

Chapter 9. Window Covering Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
9.2. Automatic
9.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)
9.3. Manual
9.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million, Million Sq. Ft)

Chapter 10. Window Covering Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Analysis
11.1. Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
11.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
11.3. Vendor Landscape
11.3.1. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. Hunter Douglas
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Financial Performance
12.1.3. Product Benchmarking
12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.2. Lotus & Windoware, Inc.
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Financial Performance
12.2.3. Product Benchmarking
12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.3. Bombay Dyeing
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Financial Performance
12.3.3. Product Benchmarking
12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.4. Insolroll
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Financial Performance
12.4.3. Product Benchmarking
12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.5. Mariak
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Financial Performance
12.5.3. Product Benchmarking
12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6. Welspun India Limited
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Financial Performance
12.6.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.7. Skandia Window Fashions
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Financial Performance
12.7.3. Product Benchmarking
12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.8. MechoShade Systems, LLC
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Financial Performance
12.8.3. Product Benchmarking
12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.9. Lafayette Interior Fashions
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Financial Performance
12.9.3. Product Benchmarking
12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.10. Comfortex Window Fashions
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Financial Performance
12.10.3. Product Benchmarking
12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rvwhq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


