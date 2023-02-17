Insights on the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems and General Dynamics Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market size reached US$ 24.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 91.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.48% during 2022-2028.

Wireless broadband in public safety refers to the delivery of high-speed internet solutions for seamless communication between local and state governments, federal agencies, public safety organizations and private organizations. The broadband connections are utilized for responding to disasters and accidental situations and improving public preparedness for adversities.

The service utilizes Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile communicators, real-time data transfer applications, wireless mobile networks and radio management systems for improved communication and interoperability. It is widely used for capturing real-time critical information that aids in video surveillance and monitoring, automatic vehicle tracking, real-time incident management, integrated device monitoring and data device monitoring.

As a result, wireless broadband is widely used by police, highway control, area security, disaster management and medical emergency service authorities.



The increasing requirement for efficient public safety systems across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With significant improvements in mobile connectivity systems and enhanced mobility, public and private organizations are widely adopting wireless broadband solutions for obtaining real-time information to ensure enhanced public safety.

Moreover, the implementation of wireless broadband systems in rural areas is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, employees of both public and private organizations have shifted base from urban localities to rural areas. This has enhanced the requirement for high-speed internet services for operating smartphones, laptops, computers and other devices with enhanced efficiency.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in enhancing the operational efficiency of encrypted voice calls, mission-critical LTE, advanced terrestrial trunked radio systems, base stations, network switching systems and push-to-talk solutions.

Other factors, including the increasing adoption of wireless broadband systems by first responders, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to ensure public safety, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



