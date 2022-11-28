Insights on the Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Global Market to 2027 - Increased Assistance Against Infectious Diseases Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Medical Device Connectivity: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, wireless medical device connectivity has been segmented based on offering, wireless connectivity type, end user, application, and geography.

The report provides an overview of the global wireless medical device connectivity market and analyzes the market trends. It considers 2021 as the base year of 2021 and provides estimates for 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation based on the offering, wireless connectivity type, application, end-user, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends for wireless medical device connectivity solutions. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the wireless medical device connectivity landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global wireless medical device connectivity market.

Medical device connectivity refers to maintaining connections between medical equipment. It eliminates the possibility of human error. Consequently, data can be transferred between devices more quickly and accurately. The scope of the study includes only wireless medical device connectivity solutions from the three available connectivity types: wired, wireless, and hybrid. These solutions are widely used for diseases that require continuous monitoring, including diabetic patients, cancer patients, asthmatics, etc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Includes

49 data tables and 30 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for wireless medical connectivity technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for wireless medical connectivity in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on solutions offering, wireless connectivity type, application, end user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, technology advancements, value chain analysis, and competitive environment of the leading market players

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global wireless medical connectivity market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Highlights of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating the current and future demand for wireless medical connectivity solutions, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, M&A deals, and other market strategic advantages

Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading players, including Baxter International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corp., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Benefits of Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.1.2 Applicational Areas for Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.1.3 Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Ecosystem

3.2 Standards for Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.3 Regulations for Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Degree in Competition

3.5 Future of the Market for Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Wireless Medical Device Connectivity

3.6.1 Post-Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Aging Population

4.1.2 Increasing Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Institutions

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices and Hies in Healthcare

4.1.4 Medical Device Connectivity Aids in Patient Safety and Data Analytics

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Technological Awareness in Rural Areas

4.2.2 Rising Healthcare Fraud

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Assistance Against Infectious Diseases

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Connectivity Platforms

4.3.3 Growing Collaboration Among Market Players

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Standard Interfaces

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Wireless Telemetry

5.3 Software

5.4 Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Wireless Connectivity Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Wi-Fi

6.3 Bluetooth

6.4 Zigbee

6.5 Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Home Healthcare

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vital Signs and Patient Monitors

8.3 Anesthesia Machines and Ventilators

8.4 Infusion Pumps

8.5 Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Ranking

10.2 Strategic Analysis

10.2.1 Product Launches, Expansions, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Baxter International Inc.

Bridge-Tech Medical Inc.

Capsule Technologies Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Ge Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Iatric Systems Inc. (Harris Healthcare Group)

Infosys Ltd.

Lantronix Inc.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic plc

Minnetronix Medical Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Silex Technology America Inc.

Stryker

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceigvp

