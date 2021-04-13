Insights on the Wound Dressings Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Advancis Medical and Coloplast Among Others
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Dressings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wound Dressings estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Wound Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
3M
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
Advancis Medical
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Cardinal Health
Coloplast A/S
Convatec Group Plc
Dermarite Industries, Llc
Deroyal Industries, Inc.
Hollister Incorporated.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Active Players in United States
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
JAPAN
Active Players in Japan
CHINA
Active Players in China
EUROPE
FRANCE
Active Players in France
GERMANY
Active Players in Germany
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
UNITED KINGDOM
Active Players in United Kingdom
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
REST OF EUROPE
Active Players in Rest of Europe
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
Active Players in Australia
INDIA
Active Players in India
SOUTH KOREA
Active Players in South Korea
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
Active Players in Argentina
BRAZIL
Active Players in Brazil
MEXICO
Active Players in Mexico
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Active Players in Rest of Latin America
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
Active Players in Iran
ISRAEL
Active Players in Israel
SAUDI ARABIA
Active Players in Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Active Players in United Arab Emirates
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Active Players in Rest of Middle East
AFRICA
Active Players in Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ujqr4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-wound-dressings-global-market-to-2027---featuring-3m-advancis-medical-and-coloplast-among-others-301267954.html
SOURCE Research and Markets