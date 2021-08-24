U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Insights on the X- Ray Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Siemens and Hitachi Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X- Ray Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global x-ray imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global x-ray imaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on x-ray imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on x-ray imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global x-ray imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global x-ray imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The increasing demand for digital x-rays imaging

  • The surge in investments and funds for the advancement of imaging facilities

2) Restraints

  • Strict regulatory requirements for the approval of x-ray imaging devices

3) Opportunities

  • Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities

Segment Covered

The global x-ray imaging market is segmented on the basis of portability, technology, end user, and application.

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Portability

  • Stationary

  • Portable

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Technology

  • Analog

  • Digital

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by End User

  • Diagnostic Center

  • Hospital

The Global X-ray Imaging Market by Application

  • Orthopaedic

  • Chest

  • Dental

  • Mammography

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the x-ray imaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the x-ray imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global x-ray imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global X-Ray Imaging Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the X-Ray Imaging Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of X-Ray Imaging Market

4. X-Ray Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability
5.1. Stationary
5.2. Portable

6. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology
6.1. Analog
6.2. Digital

7. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by End User
7.1. Diagnostic Center
7.2. Hospital

8. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Application
8.1. Orthopaedic
8.2. Chest
8.3. Dental
8.4. Mammography

9. Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Region 2021-2027
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability
9.1.2. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology
9.1.3. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by End User
9.1.4. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Application
9.1.5. North America X-Ray Imaging Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability
9.2.2. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology
9.2.3. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by End User
9.2.4. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Application
9.2.5. Europe X-Ray Imaging Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by End User
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Application
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific X-Ray Imaging Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Portability
9.4.2. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Technology
9.4.3. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by End User
9.4.4. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Application
9.4.5. RoW X-Ray Imaging Market by Sub-region

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global X-Ray Imaging Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.2.2. Siemens AG
10.2.3. General Electric Company
10.2.4. Hitachi, Ltd.
10.2.5. Toshiba Corporation
10.2.6. Shimadzu Corporation
10.2.7. Carestream Health, Inc.
10.2.8. Hologic, Inc.
10.2.9. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
10.2.10. Canon, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0upbd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


