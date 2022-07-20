U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Insights on the Yogurt Drink Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Danone, Nestle, Yakult Honsha and General Mills

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yogurt Drink Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Conventional, Vegan), by Packaging (Bottles, Tetra Packs), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global yogurt drink market is anticipated to reach USD 86.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders and gut health concerns among millennials and the working population.

The growing consumer preference for healthier snacking products has contributed significantly to the growth of this market in recent years. Yogurt drinks offer several advantages, such as improved gut health and immunity. The rising health consciousness among consumers has led to increased product demand.

Moreover, the advent of functional and fortified products in conventional market spaces has resulted in increased consumer awareness regarding healthy food habits; thus, market players are focusing on new product developments and flavor improvements to cater to the rising demand.

These drinks are highly popular in western countries, especially in the U.S. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), yogurt provides important nutrients, including vitamins and calcium in adequate quantity. It is among the three popular healthy dairy products supported by the USDA besides cheese and fluid milk. The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the purchasing behavior of customers. While consumers typically prefer buying food products through offline stores, after thorough assessments of product formulations, ingredients, labels, etc., the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns led to a significant shift of consumer purchases to online channels. Thus, the sales of yogurt drinks through online channels have been increasing.

Moreover, online platforms offer advantages, such as free product delivery, convenient payment methods, after-sales customer services, and hassle-free return policies. Interest in healthier products combined with consumer acceptance of fortified functional ingredients is well aligned with the increased demand for sugar-free yogurt.

Yogurt Drink Market Report Highlights

  • The introduction of savory and vegetable-based yogurts, such as beet, squash, and carrot, by brands, such as Blue Hill, and Kroger, is expected to bode well for the market.

  • The hypermarkets & supermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the availability of a variety of products from different brands.

  • Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, mainly as a result of the growing consumer shift towards healthy snacking products and beverages.

  • The industry represents a market structure similar to that of an oligopoly, wherein a major share of the overall revenue is being accounted for by major players.

  • However, at present, the market is fragmented with the growing number of SMEs and local players in this industry space.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Yogurt drink Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Yogurt Drink Market
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. Roadmap of Yogurt Drink Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Yogurt Drink Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Vegan
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for vegan 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Conventional
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for conventional 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Yogurt Drink Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Bottles
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for bottles 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Tetra Packs
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for tetra packs 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Yogurt Drink Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarkets & supermarkets, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Convenience Stores
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through Convenience Stores, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Online
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Yogurt Drink Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry
9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Danone
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. Nestle
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. General Mills Inc.
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. Chobani, LLC
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Arla Foods amba
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Lactalis Group
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Benecol Limited
10.10.1.Company Overview
10.10.2.Financial Performance
10.10.3.Product Benchmarking
10.10.4.Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzu4ad

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-yogurt-drink-global-market-to-2030---players-include-danone-nestle-yakult-honsha-and-general-mills-301590016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

