Insights on the Zero-Emission Aircraft Global Market to 2040 - by Source, Range, Application and Type

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero-Emission Aircraft Market by Source, Range, Application and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Zero-emission aircraft make use of energy sources that doesn't release any harmful effluents into the environment. They are a viable option to power aircraft amidst rapidly declining reserves of fossil fuels, high operational costs of aircraft, and rising greenhouse effect across the world. Experts are continuously developing and testing zero-emission aircraft technologies using hydrogen, electricity, and solar cells. Companies, such as ZeroAvia, Inc., magniX, and others, have successfully tested their zero-emission aircraft in recent years.

There are some challenges associated with zero-emission aircraft in both battery-powered and hydrogen-based models. The major limitations related to electric aircraft are the heavyweight of batteries and the recharging time, for instance, at present, the chargers take hours to recharge the batteries. Hydrogen aircraft have their share of limitations too. Today, liquid hydrogen storage is one of the most viable possibilities, although storing hydrogen as compressed gas has issues in terms of aircraft weight and volume. However, all major aircraft manufacturers and numerous startups are working tirelessly to address the obstacles of zero-emission aircraft by researching, creating, and developing innovative technologies. Several manufacturers expect the commercial launch of full-scale aircraft by 2030-2040.
Increased air passenger traffic across the globe and reduced GHG emissions are expected to drive the zero-emission aircraft market during the forecast period. However, technological challenges associated with solar, electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft and high costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, proactive government initiatives toward the development of zero-emission aircraft and advancements in zero-emission aircraft technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

The market segmentation is based on source, range, application, type, and region. By source, the market is divided into hydrogen, electric, and solar. Based on range, it is classified into short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul. Based on application, it is bifurcated into passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. Based on type, it is bifurcated into turboprop rear bulkhead, turbofan system, and blended wing body. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major zero-emission aircraft market players include AeroDelft, Airbus S.A.S., Bye Aerospace, Eviation Aircraft, HES Energy Systems, Joby Aviation, Lilium, Pipistrel d.o.o, Wright Electric, and ZeroAvia, Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global zero-emission aircraft market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall zero-emission aircraft market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global zero-emission aircraft market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current zero-emission aircraft market is quantitatively analyzed from 2030 to 2040 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe
3.5.1.2. Reduced GHG emissions
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Technological challenges associated with the solar, electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft
3.5.2.2. High costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Proactive government initiatives toward zero-emission powered aircrafts
3.5.3.2. Advancements in zero-emission aircraft technologies

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY SOURCE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Hydrogen
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Electric
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Solar
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.2. Passenger aircraft
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Cargo aircraft
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY RANGE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Short-haul
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Medium-haul
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Long-haul
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY TYPE
7.1. Overview
7.2. Turboprop Rear Bulkhead rear bulkhead
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Turbofan system
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Blended wing body
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: ZERO-EMISSION AIRCRAFT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. AERODELFT
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Product portfolio
9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. AirbU.S. A. S.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Company snapshot
9.2.3. Operating business segments
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Business performance
9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2.7. SWOT Analysis: AirbU.S. A. S.
9.2.7.1. Strength
9.2.7.2. Weakness
9.2.7.3. Opportunity
9.2.7.4. Threat
9.3. BYE AEROSPACE
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Company snapshot
9.3.3. Product portfolio
9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Eviation Aircraft
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Company snapshot
9.4.3. Product portfolio
9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. HES Energy Systems
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Operating business segments
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Joby Aviation
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Product portfolio
9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. Lilium
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Product portfolio
9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. PIPISTREL D. O. O.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Operating business segments
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. Wright Electric
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Product portfolio
9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. ZeroAvia, Inc.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Operating business segments
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zah2za

