U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.82
    -27.81 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,262.83
    -253.91 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,793.62
    -15.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.28
    -11.32 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.68
    -2.25 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.50
    -23.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.36 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0413
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    +0.1020 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    -0.0163 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1550
    +0.7490 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,311.99
    -1,175.24 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.11
    +4.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Insights on the Zero Waste Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Waste Packaging Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The zero-waste philosophy supports recycling and reuse of packaging. The returnable glass milk jug or glass bottle of sodas are the best instances of zero-waste packaging. A shift from plastic packaging will influence shoppers and manufacturers to reuse packaging leaving behind no waste. In different cases, the packaging can be totally reused, or the bundling biodegrades without causing any harm to the environment.

A lot of manufacturers are presently changing to insignificant packaging and utilizing materials such as paper, glass, wood, and other eco-friendly and reusable materials rather than plastic packaging. The global zero waste packaging market faces few hindrances to its growth, due to concerns over significant expenses of implementation, as it imposes a cost burden on the organizations, and in many cases, creates inconveniences during its implementation.

Apart from these challenges, zero-waste packaging materials may require unique disposal methods. However, not all customers may be familiar with different packaging materials and how they must be disposed of. These factors can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Plant-based packaging options have seen huge development, with most of the materials made from organic sources. However, the right packaging choice relies upon the item being packaged. Bulkier products require a durable plant base like mushrooms. The byproducts of industries such as agribusiness, usually help minimize supply chain waste. For example, compacted plant strands such as coconut and mushroom fibers can be used in e-commerce business organizations as a biodegradable packaging alternative.

In contrast to plastic polymers, compostable polymers are produced using corn starch. For instance, Ecovative Design, a Material Company provides sustainable alternatives to plastics. Mushroom-based packaging called Myco-composite has been embraced by IKEA, a home furnishing company that sells home accessories and interior items. The company is famous for its eco-friendly products and its drive to reduce wastage. Grown in a controlled environment, the Myco-composite packaging can grow around a mold, which then, at that point, precisely fits the products.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global zero waste packaging market, market size (US$ million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global zero waste packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Loop Industries Inc., PulpWorks Inc., Avani Eco, Loliware, Lifepack, Aarohana Ecosocial Development, Package Free, GO Box, World Centric, and Biome

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global zero waste packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, wood plastic composite manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global zero waste packaging market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Type

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution channel

  • Market Snippet, By End User

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global Zero Waste Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Zero Waste Packaging Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Zero Waste Packaging Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Re-Usable Goods

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Compostable Goods

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Edible Goods

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Zero Waste Packaging Market, By Distribution channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Specialty Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Zero Waste Packaging Market, By End User, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Food and Beverages

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million

  • Healthcare

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Personal care

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others (Industrial, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Zero Waste Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Loop Industries Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • PulpWork Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Avani Eco

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Loliware

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Lifepack

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Aarohana Ecosocial Development

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Package Free

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • GO Box

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • World Centric

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Biome

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw5een


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-zero-waste-packaging-global-market-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301567471.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the energy industry and go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. According to the World Energy Outlook report 2021 by International Energy Agency, demand for oil and gas will continue to rise till 2030. The […]

  • FedEx Heads Toward Biggest Gain in 29 Years on Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus t

  • Billionaire Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Mario Gabelli is dumping in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • 3 Technology Stocks That Can Prosper During a Tech Downturn

    The tech sector might look like a losing investment given the recent performance of many of its stocks. The Nasdaq is deep into bear territory, and the growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF has lost about three-fourths of its value.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Twists and turns in takeover battle for Spirit Airlines

    Spirit has granted JetBlue access to the due diligence information being shared with Frontier Group Holdings Inc after failing to secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival suitor. saying it was the "best available" at this time.

  • FedEx Just Raised Its Dividend and Its Stock Is Jumping. Is a ‘New Day Dawning?’

    The company reached an agreement with activist investor DE Shaw to focus more on shareholder returns.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.