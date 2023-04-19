Insignia Mortgage Team Ranks Top 25 On Scotsman Guide's 2023 Top Mortgage Brokers List

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Mortgage has claimed 4 spots in the Top 25 of Scotsman Guide's 2023 list of Top Mortgage Brokers in the country. Co-founders, Damon Germanides and Chris Furie were ranked as #4 and #7 respectively, making 2023 their 7th year to rank within Scotsman's Top 10. Following suit in recognition by Scotsman are Insignia brokers Romy Nourafchan and Neil Patel, who placed on this year's Top 25 at #20 and #24. In addition to this achievement, Chris, Damon, Romy, and Neil maintain the largest loans by size across all of the list rankings. The total loan volume for the company in 2021 alone was close to $1 billion and over $850 million in 2022.

In response to the release of the 2023 Top Mortgage Broker List, Damon Germanides, Insignia Mortgage co-founder, commented, "We are honored to be included in this exclusive list of top mortgage brokers. Our ranking proves the value mortgage brokers serve even to higher-end borrowers as we help clients navigate the complexities of the mortgage loan process."

The Insignia team attributes their consistent standing on the annual Scotsman Top Mortgage Brokers List to their dedication to providing individualized lending solutions. They have unique expertise in successfully placing niche jumbo loans with local banks and credit unions. 2023 marks the 7th year in a row that Insignia's team has had the honor of ranking within the Top 50 of this list. View the full Top Mortgage Brokers List under The Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2023 here (https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators/2023-top-mortgage-brokers/)

About Insignia Mortgage

Insignia has focused on this jumbo niche area of the market for over a decade. Damon and Chris saw a need in the marketplace to locate lenders willing to fund multi-million-dollar loans for self-employed borrowers, foreign nationals, real estate investors, and retirees. As a result, their team has helped create customized loan programs with their lending sources to meet this need. They have also created industry resources like their Insignia Mortgage App to help improve the loan process for everyone involved. Their commitment to innovation continues to elevate the jumbo loan experience for clients and brokers. Learn more about Insignia Mortgage at www.insigniamortgage.com

