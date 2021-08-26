U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.52
    -20.67 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,254.50
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,966.00
    -75.86 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.37
    -21.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    -0.81 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,870.65
    -2,015.95 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.50
    -27.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Insilico Medicine and 4B Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration in Advancing Novel Drug Discovery for Neurodegenerative Diseases

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, and 4B Technologies Co., Ltd. ("4B Technologies"), a leading end-to-end innovative biopharmaceutical company focusing on nervous system diseases, signed a strategic collaboration agreement in advancing the development of innovative small molecule therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other major neurological diseases.

This strategic collaboration will enable Insilico's AI technology to be widely applied in various stages of R&D to speed up novel drug discovery by combining 4B Technologies' breakthrough science and cutting-edge platform technologies in CNS drug discovery and development. Both companies will work together closely in an effort to discover novel treatment for ALS through identifying high quality targets and therapeutic agents with an aim of improving the efficiency and probability of success to benefit patients worldwide.

ALS is a rapidly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the five incurable diseases with no effective treatments to date and an average surviving duration of 3-5 years.

"4B Technologies is a leading neurological diseases company, co-founded by Dr. Bai Lu, a renowned neuroscientist and professor at Tsinghua University, and Dr. Xiaoming Guan, former vice president of neurological diseases R&D at GSK. Insilico is an industry leader in AI-driven drug discovery with a track record of accelerated drug discovery process. From target to preclinical candidates, Insilico successfully nominated two novel compounds for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and kidney fibrosis within 24 months. We have established collaborations with multiple leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Pfizer, Astellas, Merck, UCB, Janssen and Taisho. Now we are pleased to partner with 4B Technologies to address the unmet medical needs for the treatment of ALS. This collaboration will leverage Insilico's unique synthetic biology and synthetic chemistry AI platform and 4B Technologies' deep insights in targeting strategies, biology, translational research and clinical medicine in the field of neurological diseases to accelerate novel drug discovery for ALS," said Feng Ren, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Drug R&D at Insilico.

"Traditional drug R&D is a time-consuming and expensive process. It takes an average of 10 years and $2.6 billion for a novel drug to be developed. The application of AI technologies in drug discovery and development has made great progress in recent years and has the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry by significantly shortening timelines and reducing cost. Neurodegenerative diseases including ALS pose great challenges in medical research and are one of our key focuses. 4B Technologies is establishing a broad ALS alliance with academia, hospitals, patient groups, and industrial partners. Our collaboration with Insilico will enable 4B to apply leading AI technology to expediate our R&D process, leverage strengths and synergy from both sides to develop breakthrough treatment of ALS," said Xiaoming Guan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of 4B Technologies.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and age-related diseases.

Website: www.insilico.com

About 4B Technologies

4B Technologies was founded with its mission to focus on novel medicines for neurodegenerative diseases and neurological injuries. With deep insights in neurosciences and CNS drug discovery, we have developed a strategic framework to increase probability of success by tackling key challenges faced in CNS drug research and development, including targeting strategy, animal model development, basic-to-clinical translation, biomarkers, and clinical trial design. Through in-house drug discovery efforts as well as strategic alliance with academic and industrial partners, 4B Technologies has built and is advancing a pipeline of innovative medicines into the clinic to validate their therapeutic potentials. Our aspiration is to become a global leader in developing innovative medicines for neurological diseases.

Website: www.4btechnologies.com

Contact: pr@insilico.com

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Here's Why Ascendis Pharma Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) are on the move following the approval of the company's first drug. Investors are more than a little excited about potential sales of the company's new once-weekly injection for human growth hormone therapy, now named Skytrofa. The Food and Drug Administration approved Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older who weigh at least 25 pounds.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Early Sales of Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Remain Unclear

    Insight into the state of the uptake is turning muddier after two analysts published back-to-back research notes painting different pictures of how early sales are progressing.

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Open-Minded? Buy This Game-Changing Psychedelics Stock Now

    In this vein, open-minded investors should definitely be watching the psychedelic therapy space very closely, because one of its leaders is on the cusp of something wonderful. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) will likely be the first healthcare company to bring a psychedelic therapy to market. While its business model relies on in-person clinical sessions that may be costly to administer, it's also one of the few psychedelics companies that has a plethora of opportunities to upsell patients on value-added services.

  • Moderna Is Up 500% in 12 Months. Can It Keep Going?

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine technology has rewarded investors with serious gains. What's next for the stock?

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Column: Delta Air Lines' raising insurance rates for unvaccinated makes sense — and it's a scary idea

    Delta Air Lines is imposing a $200 monthly surcharge for the health insurance of unvaccinated employees. This is a very slippery slope.

  • Here’s the cost of going unvaccinated

    The latest burning question is whether unvaccinated Covid victims should pay the full cost of their care--which is typically $20,000 for a hospital visit.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • Covid Infections Among Young Children Are Surging. When a Vaccine Could Be Ready.

    Emergency use authorization of the pediatric version of Pfizer's Covid vaccine could come after it submits data in September.

  • AbbVie Receives a Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from the Canadian Agencies for Drugs and Technology in Health (CADTH) pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review Expert Review Committee (pERC) for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in Combination with azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the CADTH pCODR Expert Review Committee (pERC) recommends that VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine should be reimbursed for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, only if the conditions listed are met.3 AML is an aggressive and difficult-to-t

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.