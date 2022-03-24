Insilico Medicine Announces Strategic Collaboration with EQRx to Jointly Advance AI-driven Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization for Multiple Targets

The collaboration leverages Insilico's end-to-end AI-driven Pharma.AI platform to discover novel small molecule drug candidates for multiple targets, along with EQRx's innovative business model to accelerate drug development and patient access to novel medicines at affordable prices

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), a clinical stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with EQRx, a company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices.

Insilico Medicine Announces Strategic Collaboration with EQRx

The collaboration will combine Insilico's Pharma.AI platform to advance de novo small molecule design and generation with EQRx's clinical development and commercialization expertise. EQRx and Insilico will engage in a co-development partnership whereby each party will be eligible for a profit share proportional to its respective level of investment.

Pursuant to the collaboration agreement, the parties will identify and select up to three therapeutics targets leveraging Insilico's AI-driven platform, Pharma. AI . Insilico will lead the drug discovery from small molecule hit identification through lead optimization and preclinical candidate nomination to Investigational New Drug (IND) application. EQRx will assume responsibility for driving clinical development, regulatory activities and commercialization. Insilico has the option to invest in the product candidate(s) at various clinical development stages in return for increased commercialization profits.

"Both EQRx and Insilico Medicine strive to accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines and make effective therapeutics more accessible and affordable. This partnership will combine our end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery capabilities with EQRx's innovative partnership model and expertise in clinical development and patient access to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative therapies" said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

Story continues

"We are pleased to partner with Insilico Medicine, a leader in AI-based drug discovery," said Carlos Garcia-Echeverria, PhD, chief of Rx Creation at EQRx. "This collaboration will further expand our early-stage R&D efforts to fuel potential pipeline growth as we continue to apply the best of today's innovation in biomedical sciences and digital solutions to discover high-quality, innovative and more affordable medicines."

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a clinical stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques to discover novel targets and to design novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is delivering breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system (CNS) diseases and aging-related diseases.

For more information, visit www.insilico.com.

For media inquiry, please contact media@insilicomedicine.com.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine