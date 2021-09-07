U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.25
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    -0.89 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -20.90 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    +0.87 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9540
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,965.89
    -817.23 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.23
    +10.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.10
    -22.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Insilico Medicine and University of Cambridge Announce a Collaboration on Target Identification for Human Diseases Linked to Protein Liquid-liquid Phase Separation

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) -driven drug discovery company, specialized in target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced a collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

The agreement outlines a constructive framework whereby Insilico licenses PandaOmics, an AI-driven target discovery tool, to the University of Cambridge and fully sponsors a post-graduate studentship for target identification for human diseases linked to protein liquid-liquid phase separation.

Recent research shows that protein liquid-liquid phase separation is widely present in cells and drives a variety of important biological functions. The cellular condensates formed by liquid-liquid phase separation have been associated with various human diseases, although the causative molecular mechanisms remain to be established. This calls for effective target identification studies to enable successful drug discovery programs for this class of diseases.

The collaboration between Insilico and the University of Cambridge will focus on major human diseases linked to protein liquid-liquid phase separation. According to the agreement, the two parties will combine the pioneering approach introduced by Prof. Michele Vendruscolo's group at the University of Cambridge, which allows for the proteome-wide prediction of the propensity of proteins to form liquid condensates, with the power of PandaOmics by Insilico to link these proteins with cellular processes and human disease. The outcome will be a series of targets for drug discovery, with the goal of modulating their cytotoxic behavior pharmacologically upon liquid-liquid phase separation.

"Professor Michele Vendruscolo's lab is one of the world's top centers of competence and knowledge creation in neurodegenerative diseases and protein homeostasis. I am deeply honored to know that a graduate student equipped with the AI-powered target discovery tool PandaOmics may have a chance to contribute to this very promising research direction" said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO, Insilico.

"I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to join forces with Insilico. By working together, we will be in a strong position to identify the biological processes and the corresponding proteins representing the best targets for pharmacological interventions for human diseases caused by aberrant liquid-liquid phase separation," said Prof. Michele Vendruscolo, Co-Director, Centre for Misfolding Diseases, Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, University of Cambridge.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and age-related diseases. Website http://insilico.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insilico-medicine-and-university-of-cambridge-announce-a-collaboration-on-target-identification-for-human-diseases-linked-to-protein-liquid-liquid-phase-separation-301370126.html

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Fission Metallurgical Hole Hits 50.3m of continuous mineralization including 28.5m of continuous +10,000 cps at R840W Zone

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintilometer results from the summer 2021 "metallurgical & geotechnical testwork" drilling on the R840W zone at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Four metallurgical holes and three geotechnical holes were completed as part of the Phase 1 feasibility study field work (see News Release June 10, 2021). All seven holes intersected mineralization with all four metallurgical and two geotec

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • The South African farm turning flies into food for pets - and maybe people

    A South African company is aiming to take advantage of a new interest in protein-rich insects.

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

    John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish multiple times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 17,500 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently,

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.

  • Schools could face disruption if Covid cases hit 100,000 a day, says leading professor

    Disruptive school measures may need to be reinstated if Covid case numbers reach 100,000 a day, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

  • German industrial orders reach record high

    German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The technology is 99.9% effective at breaking down DNA and RNA at the molecular level using UV wavelengths to kill germs.

    The technology is 99.9% effective at breaking down DNA and RNA at the molecular level using UV wavelengths to kill germs.

  • This Very Weird ‘Accidental’ Star Could Help Reveal the Secrets of the Cosmos

    IPAC/Caltech/NASAThe Milky Way galaxy just got a lot weirder. More to the point, our understanding of how weird the galaxy is got a lot better.It’s possible the Milky Way is positively teeming with a startling number of dead stars, some of which might be nearly as old as the galaxy itself.We have an amateur stargazer to thank for the discovery. Dan Caselden was playing the video game Counter-Strike late one night back in 2018 when a custom software program he’d created for analyzing data from a

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Broadcom: Broad Demand Still Makes it a Buy

    Broadcom (AVGO) reported its fiscal Q3 results late last week with revenues of $6.78 billion, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing consensus estimates of $6.74 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.96 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $6.85 per share. The company reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the prior-year period. In fiscal Q4, AVGO has projected revenues of $7.35 billion while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 61% of its projected revenue. Broadcom is a designer, supplier,

  • Binance to Halt Singapore Products After Central Bank Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Sunday that it will stop offering some products in Singapore after regulators said earlier in the week that the company may be in breach of the country’s Payment Services Act.Binance said in a blog post that it would be ceasing Singapore dollar trading pairs and payment options, as well as removing the app from Singapore iOs and Google Play stores as of Friday. Users have been advised to complete all related peer-to-peer trades and remove re

  • Nikkei 225 Touches 30,000 as Reshuffle Extends Japan Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 Stock Average touched a level above 30,000 for the first time since April as a reshuffle of the blue-chip gauge added to a wave of positive sentiment on Japanese equities.SoftBank Group Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 0.9% climb in the Nikkei 225, which closed at 29,916.14. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the broader Topix, which advanced 1.1%. Both measures capped their seventh-straight day of gains, pushing the Nikkei