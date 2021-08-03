U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.00
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,774.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,947.50
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.60
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.51
    -768.08 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.77
    -12.12 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,549.51
    -231.51 (-0.83%)
     

Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma Announce Cooperation Relationship on Accelerating the Innovative Drugs R&D for Novel Coronavirus

·4 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop innovative small-molecule drugs for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma Announce Cooperation Relationship
Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma Announce Cooperation Relationship

The cooperation will be based on the anti-COVID-19 drug R&D project by Westlake Pharma, which aims to develop broad-spectrum small molecule inhibitor drugs for key enzymes of coronavirus and has achieved positive results in the preliminary stage. According to the agreement, the two parties will combine the advantages of Insilico Medicine's AI-powered platforms for drug R&D, and further utilize interdisciplinary molecular design methods such as artificial intelligence, computer simulation and pharmacodynamic to design, synthesize and optimize novel selective small molecule inhibitors to accelerate the advancement of pre-clinical and clinical research on the anti-COVID-19 project.

The epidemic caused by the Novel Coronavirus is still ongoing, which has had a significant impact on human health and economic development and has brought severe challenges to global public health security. The close collaboration between Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma aims to strengthen multi-party communication and jointly achieve a scientific and technological breakthrough to bring efficient solutions to the R&D of innovative therapies for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and other coronaviruses.

"AI technology can greatly shorten the duration for new drug R&D. Insilico Medicine has an efficient AI-powered platform for drug R&D, and Westlake Pharma is committed to focusing on major human diseases and developing First-in-Class drugs with independent intellectual property rights. We believe that the cooperation between us will be a strong combination of "AI + drug R&D", which will achieve the goal of "1 + 1 > 2", said Prof. Yu Hongtao, the founder of Westlake Pharma.

"Most of the original innovations in biomedicine came from scientific research institutions. Based on a Westlake University, jointly founded by Prof. Yu Hongtao (Dean of the School of Life Science, Westlake University), Prof. Hu Qi and Prof. Huang Jing, the Westlake Pharma is a biomedical enterprise focusing on original innovations. Insilico Medicine is honored to cooperate with Westlake Pharma. We would like to combine our unique AI platform with Westlake Pharma's characteristic technical methods in cell biology, structural biology and medicinal chemistry to jointly accelerate the development of innovative therapies, and provide solutions for unmet clinical needs, such as Novel coronavirus pneumonia", said Dr. Ren Feng, Chief Scientist Officer and Director of Drug R&D of Insilico Medicine.

About Insilico Medicine
Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company，developing artificial intelligence platforms (www.insilico.com/platform/) that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformer, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. It is developing breakthrough solutions for the discovery and development of innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. Since 2014, Insilico Medicine established strategic collaborations with over 30 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research groups in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and other countries and regions, and launched multiple internal R&D pipelines for novel, difficult and previously undruggable targets. It also established a collaboration with Syngenta to develop and apply AI to sustainable agriculture. Since its inception, the company raised over $300 million from the reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors.

About Westlake Pharma
Relying on Westlake University, established in September 2020, and headquartered in Yunqi Town (Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang), the Westlake Pharma, Inc. (Hangzhou) is a talent-led, technology-driven, and innovative-model biomedical enterprise. The founding team was led by Prof. Yu Hongtao, a world-renowned cell biologist and the Dean of the School of Life Sciences of Westlake University, and Prof. Hu Qi and Prof. Huang Jing of the School of Life Sciences of West Lake University. Based on the in-depth understanding of life sciences, combined with the application of interdisciplinary technical methods such as cell biology, structural biology, medicinal chemistry, artificial intelligence, etc., Westlake Pharma exerts strong scientific and technological innovation capabilities, deepens research and development on selected product pipelines, and maintains a leading position in the sub-divisions. With strong support from international CRO/CDMO companies, DEL to PROTAC technology platforms as well as AI data platforms, the enterprise is committed to developing First-in-Class original new drugs with independent intellectual property rights for major human diseases.

Contact: pr@insilico.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insilico-medicine-and-westlake-pharma-announce-cooperation-relationship-on-accelerating-the-innovative-drugs-rd-for-novel-coronavirus-301346463.html

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • Exclusive-Sanofi offers to buy U.S. biotech, mRNA partner Translate Bio -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sanofi has offered to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday, as the French drugmaker bets on next-generation mRNA technology after setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Shares in the New York-listed biotech company soared more than 70% to above $50 in extended trading, building on the big gains in the stock as investors have piled in to the sector amid a rush to develop vaccines and treatments to tame the pandemic which has killed 4.3 million and roiled the global economy. The second source said Sanofi's directors had met on Sunday to discuss the potential deal.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Is Rising Today

    Troubled biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (Nasdaq:TNXP) wasn't having a bad time of it on Monday. In mid-afternoon, the shares were trading marginally higher, likely because of the announcement of a new company facility. Tonix divulged in a press release that on Tuesday, it will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony at a new manufacturing facility in southeastern Massachusetts.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Pfizer and Moderna are raising COVID-19 vaccine prices in Europe

    Pfizer expects to generate $33.5 billion from vaccine in 2021.

  • Countries Are Preparing to Offer Booster Shots. What It Means for Vaccine Makers.

    The U.K. and Germany are both preparing to offer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as early as next month, according to reports.

  • Why the Chinese and Russian Vaccines Haven't Been the Geopolitical Wins They Were Hoping For

    China and Russia both thought the pandemic would give them a chance to show that they are scientifically innovative—and more generous—than Western countries, which were slower to roll out vaccines and which have been accused of hoarding supplies. Sinovac can be stored in a standard refrigerator.

  • Moderna Takes Its First Autoimmune Therapeutic Candidate To Human Trial

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-6231, its mRNA-encoded IL-2 modified to expand regulatory T cells. mRNA-6231 is Moderna's first autoimmune candidate to enter the clinic. It is also Moderna's first subcutaneously administered therapeutic program. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of mRNA‑6231 in healthy adult participants. mRNA‑6231 is a lipid nanoparticle encapsulated mRNA-based therapeutic

  • Johnson & Johnson Pulls Application For Accelerated Approval Of COVID-19 Shot In India: Report

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has withdrawn its application seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, drugs regulator Drugs Controller General of India informed. It is yet to be clear the reason for the withdrawal of the application. JNJ had said in April that it was seeking approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India. Trials in the U.S. at that time were paused on reports of rare blood clots. The withdrawal comes as India tackles

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Moderna vs. BioNTech

    Not only did they develop the first two COVID vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, they used messenger RNA (mRNA). The technology had never been approved for a vaccine in humans. Moderna went public in 2018 in what was to that point the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history.

  • Pfizer, Moderna Hike Prices Of Vaccine Shots Supplied To EU: Report

    Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which have already minted billions of dollars from their respective COVID-19 vaccines, remain poised to earn more. What Happened: Pfizer and Moderna have both renegotiated their vaccine supply contract with the European Union, the FT reported Sunday. The contract terms for the supply of up to 2.1 billion vaccine shots were revised after the release of the Phase 3 data, the report said. Late-stage study of the mRNA vaccine Pfizer is co-de

  • Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

    Combining AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

  • 4 Words from Pfizer's CEO That May Mean a Booster Is Imminent

    The big question these days is this: Do we need coronavirus booster shots right now? U.S. health authorities weighed in with a "no" earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a joint statement said those who are vaccinated are protected against severe illness -- even illness caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • CymaBay Secures $100M Non-Dilutive Funding To Fund Seladelpar Development Program

    CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has received 0 million in non-dilutive financing from Abingworth to fund the Phase 3 development program for seladelpar in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Under the terms of the transaction, CymaBay will receive up to $100 million of seladelpar development costs, of which $75 million will be received in three installments over approximately six months. CymaBay has an option to receive a further $25 million within approximately two months after completin

  • 70% U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

    Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). President Joe Biden had originally aimed to administer at least one dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. The agency said 180,762,301 people, or 70% of all U.S. adults, had received at least one dose, while 164,919,666 people, or 49.7% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

  • J&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials. India had, in May https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-posts-daily-rise-covid-19-cases-211298-2021-05-27, scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines as it tried to hasten vaccination rollouts to fight a second wave of infections. "We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine to India," Johnson & Johnson said in an emailed statement.

  • FDA Signals It Will Expedite Full-Approval Process for COVID Vaccines

    As vaccination rates have plateaued in certain regions of the country, all while a new COVID wave triggered by the highly-infectious delta variant spreads, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signaled it will expedite the process to fully approve the COVID vaccine.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take