Insimbi Industrial Holdings (JSE:ISB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Insimbi Industrial Holdings Limited (JSE:ISB) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Insimbi Industrial Holdings' shares on or after the 5th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Insimbi Industrial Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current stock price of ZAR1.3. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Insimbi Industrial Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Insimbi Industrial Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Insimbi Industrial Holdings earnings per share are up 9.8% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Insimbi Industrial Holdings has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Insimbi Industrial Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Insimbi Industrial Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Insimbi Industrial Holdings is halfway there. Insimbi Industrial Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Insimbi Industrial Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Insimbi Industrial Holdings you should be aware of.

