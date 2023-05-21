Insimbi Industrial Holdings (JSE:ISB) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Insimbi Industrial Holdings (JSE:ISB), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Insimbi Industrial Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = R212m ÷ (R1.6b - R673m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, Insimbi Industrial Holdings has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Insimbi Industrial Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Insimbi Industrial Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Insimbi Industrial Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 64% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Insimbi Industrial Holdings can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, Insimbi Industrial Holdings' current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

