Insmed To Present at Two March Conferences

·1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. ET in a fireside chat

  • The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. ET in a fireside chat

Each fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations 
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.barisser@insmed.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey 
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
amanda.fahey@insmed.com

(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)
(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-to-present-at-two-march-conferences-301757060.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

